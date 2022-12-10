Ronald Stan: Where is Jeffrey Walton Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Who The (Bleep) Did I Marry? Smoke and Mirrors’ follows Ronald Stan, 32, who was declared dead after disappearing in a barn fire in Ontario, Canada in 1977. He left behind a wife and two children. He crossed the border to the United States and was declared legally dead in 1986. He married thrice under false pretenses before he was discovered by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and Ontario Provincial Police in August 2014 in the town of Tahlequah in Oklahoma, living with his fourth wife, Debra Proctor. So where is Ronald now? Let’s find out.

Who is Ronald Stan?

It was 1977 when Stan bolted into the forest to begin a new life. Now, 37 years, three more wives and another child later, Stan’s world would turn to ash again. The Ontario Provincial Police discovered he was living in Oklahoma as Jeff Walton, a 69-year-old plumber with a wife and 35-year-old son. His family there had no knowledge of the barn fire, his disappearance, and the Canadian wife, toddler, and newborn child left behind.

For those 37 years, he lived a clumsily constructed lie, stumbling and crawling through the boozy corners of New Orleans and leveraging his charm with women to forge and temper his new identity. His first American wife, Rose Ann Walton, says he could charm a snake. He is a man consumed by remorse but aware of the self-wrought nature of his plight. His most recent wife, Debra Proctor, unceremoniously divorced him, taking everything after she uncovered the lie beneath Jeff Walton.

Gail Stan, Rose Ann Walton, Holly Kelley, and Debra Proctor. These are the women who Walton married. He cheated on all of them, with the exception of Proctor, he’s careful to note. At 69 and after suffering a stroke, his roguish charms remain apparent. His smile engulfs his face, folding down his brow sitting at the kitchen table of his American son, Jeff Walton Jr. in a small parish outside New Orleans, recounting the women whose lives he treads upon.

Legally, he died in that barn fire. Ronald Stan would be no more. In New Orleans, he would be reborn as Jeff Walton, baptized in the rivers of booze and debauchery that flow in the French Quarter. His first wife in his new life was Rose Ann Cardona — a New Orleans woman in her mid-thirties from a reasonably well-to-do family. Before he fled Canada he sold one of his cars and pocketed the cash — about $3,000 that he could use to start his life in the United States.

“I stayed in the French Quarter a little while then I realized in all actuality I had to do something to get me legal,” said Walton. “So I thought well the first thing I do is I gotta find me a local girl with a little bit of money. Didn’t have to have a lot, just a little. And I did.” By 1978, he married Rose Ann, who took his last name and kept it to this day.

Where is Ronald Stan Today?

Now she lives in a quiet corner of Baton Rouge, La., tucked into the bayous. She keeps the photos of her and Jeff stuffed in a box in the closet, their wedding book sealed away where it won’t remind her of their troubled life together. He introduced himself to her as Jeff Walton, a freshly concocted identity. Jeff, because his infant son in Canada is named Jeff, and Walton, because of the TV show The Waltons.

He said he was from Alaska and told her his mother and siblings died in a plane crash and that his father was wealthy but estranged. Throughout their marriage of about 15 years, he was sparse with details about his past. Occasionally he would talk about fighting in the Vietnam War — a blatant lie that would surface repeatedly. Rose Ann tried to get his birth certificate so the two could get married six months after they met. Alaska, of course, had no record of his birth.

She used her connections with the clerk at Jefferson Parish in New Orleans to get a marriage license without a birth certificate. “He’s a pathological liar,” said Rose Ann. “He’s very ill. This man could carry on a double life and keep going. How could you live with this pain?” Walton took jobs in the energy industry, using his background in plumbing to help open the door. He says he found a name in the obituaries and obtained the associated social security number.

Walton met his match with his third wife, Holly Kelley, a New Orleans woman who appeared in Playboy’s October 1981 issue and claims to have psychic abilities. He met her through a friend and kicked off a romance that would flay his secret life open. “Holly was a new-age person, she was into new-age things at the time, and that’s what brought Jeff Walton Sr. to his knees,” said Rose Ann. “She got it out of him about Ronald Stan. She’s the one that got it out of him.”

