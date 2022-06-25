Ronnie Skipper Now: Where is Catina Skipper’s Husband Today?

When authorities were called to Randy Hardison’s Nashville residence in June of 2002, they found him lying outside on the pavement while there was a pool of blood around his head. Initially, the police believed that Randy fell and hurt his head, but soon a telephone call recorded on an answering machine turned the case on its head. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Deadly Affairs: Betrayed By Love: Southern Harm’ chronicles how Randy passed away from his injuries in the hospital, while the murder investigation led straight to Lakeland, Florida, resident Ronnie Skipper. Let’s delve into the crime details and find out where Ronnie is at present, shall we?

Who Is Ronnie Skipper?

Interestingly, Ronnie and his wife, Catina Skipper, seemed to be the perfect couple, at least to their neighbors in Lakeland, Florida. Although they had been together for 12 years, their love was as strong as the day they met. Catina was an aspiring country singer who attended loads of concerts and competitions in the Lakeland area. However, Ronnie had no qualms about her wife’s ambitions and supported her financially and emotionally. He was always there to drive her wherever she needed to go and even stood beside her like a rock when the going got tough. Catina also appreciated his concern, and there was no reason to suspect anything fishy.

However, things took a sudden turn when Catina traveled to Nashville to further her career. In Nashville, she came across drummer Randy Hardison, who was quite well known in the musical circuit. Although Catina was faithful to her husband, she began working with Randy on a daily basis and eventually started harboring feelings for him. The show portrayed how the pair fell for each other and began an illicit affair, which Catina tried to hide from her husband. However, with time, Ronnie got wind of his wife’s affair and decided to teach Randy a lesson. Thus, he made his way to Randy’s apartment and asked Orlando Smith, a hired thug, to beat the Nashville resident up. Once the men were satisfied with the beating, they left Randy out on the pavement and made their escape.

When the police located Randy on June 1, 2002, he was lying on the pavement with a wound to the back of his head. Initially, everyone believed that Randy had slipped and hurt his head, but soon his answering machine provided a significant clue. When friends of the Nashville musician went through his answering machine, they heard a message left behind by Ronnie warning Randy not to go near Catina. Although this clue made Ronnie a prime suspect in the murder, the police soon discovered that he had an alibi for the day of the murder. Nevertheless, through their investigation, authorities reached out to Ronnie’s colleagues, who indicated that his alibi might be staged. Thus, wasting no time, detectives put Ronnie under tough interrogation until he finally implicated Orlando Smith and confessed to planning the murder.

Where Is Ronnie Skipper Now?

When produced in court, Ronnie Skipper and Orlando Smith were convicted of criminally negligent homicide and aggravated assault. As a result, they were sentenced to one year in prison along with four years of probation in 2002. Yet, according to the show, both men served eight months in jail before being granted parole.

Since walking out of prison, Ronnie Skipper has chosen a life of privacy and stays under the radar. However, his marriage with Catina survived, and once he was granted parole, she welcomed him back into their Lakeland, Florida, house.

