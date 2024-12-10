Rosalinda “Rosie” Juarez: Where is Richard Ramirez’s Niece Now?

Peacock’s ‘Richard Ramirez: The Night Stalker Tapes’ is a two-part true crime docuseries that explores the life and crimes of Richard Ramirez through portions of his exclusively recorded audio interviews. Apart from diving deep into the psyche of the notorious serial killer, the documentary also focuses on his unfortunate victims and their loved ones, who speak about their experiences in depth. Moreover, several friends and family members also share their respective perspectives on the killer. Among all the people who make an appearance in the series is the Night Stalker’s own niece, Rosalinda “Rosie” Juarez.

Rosalinda “Rosie” Juarez Was a Victim of Richard Ramirez Too

Born around 1971, Rosalinda “Rosie” Juarez grew up to be quite close to her uncle, Richard Ramirez, also known as “The Night Stalker.” However, complications arose in their uncle-niece relationship after he began staying at her parents’ house every once in a while during the 1980s. Apart from some good memories, Rosie was also given too many scarring memories by Richard, who allegedly molested her for several years. So, it was a bittersweet moment for her when the serial killer was finally convicted and sentenced to death in 1989 for his murder spree that haunted the State of California, the same year she graduated high school and became a mother for the first time.

Rosalinda “Rosie” Juarez Leads a Well-Balanced Life in Texas With Her Loved Ones

Over the next few decades, Rosie Juarez went through a lot of ups and downs in her life as she tried to heal from the damage caused by her uncle, Richard Ramirez. To be specific, 2013 came with its highs and lows for her. On the one hand, Richard passed away while on death row. On the other hand, she got married to the love of her life, Eddie Juarez Sr., who was a Master Sergeant at the US Marine Corps at the time. In the following years, the couple gave birth to three adorable kids, including a pair of twins. Besides them, Rosie is reportedly a mother to three older children as well.

Given her past experiences with a serial killer, it was only fitting that she has found work within the justice system. For several years, she has been working as a teacher at Windham School District, which is within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in the state prison. Her accomplishments were recognized in February 2021 by the Windham School District as she was named “one of Windham School District’s Lane Murray Excellence in Teaching finalists for the 2020-2021 school year!” They highlighted, “Juarez teaches WSD’s life skills class at the Sanchez campus. She is recognized for being an outside-the-box thinker when it comes to addressing behavioral changes in students and for being a positive influence in students’ lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In response, Rosie stated, “One day that student will be your neighbor, that student will be someone you meet at your church, that student will be an employee. I get to reach that unreachable student. …I get to show him there is grace for him if he puts in the work.” For the past couple of years, she has also been working on a book titled ‘1989 Love Always Tio Richie’ about her experiences with Richard and how it was growing up with him. In November 2024, she appeared on the podcast ‘Power and Counsel with Pastor Sammy Salazar,’ where she conversed with Pastor Sammy about her early life and the forthcoming book. Although she leads a busy life in Texas, she takes enough time out for her husband and kids.

Read More: Enietra Washington: Where is The Grim Sleeper Survivor Now?