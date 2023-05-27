Rose Keil Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

A decisive day in the life of 34-year-old Rose Keil, who went for a crucial meeting, turned into her last day in this world when she was found bleeding to death on the office floor in 2003. The gory details of this tragic incident are portrayed in the episode titled ‘The Model & the Millionaire’ on ‘Dateline NBC.’ Apart from giving us a glimpse into the love affair of Rose Keil with a real estate mogul, it also lets us in on her murder case and the investigation that followed. So, if you are intrigued by the case and wish to learn more, including the culprit’s identity, we have got you covered!

How Did Rose Keil Die?

Hailing from Germany, Rose Keil was born in 1969, and besides her parents, she shared the house with her brother named Wolfgang Keil. She grew up to be a model, owing to her exceptionally beautiful appearance and aura. The German model with flowing red locks moved to the United States, possibly to keep growing in her modeling career. Sometime after her move to the US, she crossed paths with his future husband Fred Keller, a real estate tycoon, in an unconventional way — through an advertisement in a German magazine, which read along the lines of “Millionaire seeks slim, attractive playmate to share a lifestyle of the rich and famous.”

The German model responded to the advertisement, which escalated things quickly as Rose tied the knot with Fred in 1992. Right around that time, Keller was diagnosed with leukemia, after which he reversed his vasectomy to try for a son since he didn’t have long to live. Fortunately for the couple, his disease went into remission, making the first few years of their marriage quite lovely.

Sooner rather than later, the newly married couple welcomed a son after a couple of years of marriage in 1995 and named him Fredchen. Rose and her millionaire husband invested in a 10,000-square-foot home located on the north end of Palm Beach as he expanded his real estate holdings further. Moreover, Rose’s brother Wolfgang Keil also moved to the US, where they put him through college and helped give him a job.

Besides the happy moments, certain cracks also supposedly emerged in the couple’s marriage as they got to know each other better, and their issues seemingly kept piling on top of each other over time. Rose reached her breaking point when Fred denied her a piece of his business empire. So, this and all the pent-up issues between the two led to Rose filing for divorce after eight years of wedlock in 2000, telling the judge that her husband was controlling and abusive. Following the beginning of this intense legal battle, she moved out of the family house and settled into a luxurious condo on Worth Avenue.

Then on October 30, 2003, the couple’s prenuptial agreement was deemed invalid by the court, and Rose was awarded fifty percent of Fred’s real estate business. They decided to meet at Fred’s office ten days after the ruling as they still had to settle some final details. When the day of the meeting arrived on November 10, 2003, Rose and her brother Wolfgang paid a visit to Fred’s office and sat at the conference table. After a while, a shooting broke out, and Rose got killed by a gunshot wound from a .38 caliber pistol to her neck, while Fred and Wolfgang were severely injured as well.

Who Killed Rose Keil?

The meeting between Fred and Rose, who was accompanied by Wolfgang, seemingly commenced as usual, but it soon turned into a gunfight as Fred allegedly shot Wolfgang in the chest first while he was reviewing paperwork and then shot Rose in the neck. This led to a tussle between the two men as they fought for the gun, during which Fred managed to shoot him again before Wolfgang got his hands on the gun and fired back at him, with the bullet just grazing his cheek. This was the story that the prosecutors put forward in front of the jurors during the trial, which began on January 20, 2004.

On the other hand, the defense led with an entirely different story. Fred’s lawyer said that his client carried the gun around in fear of Rose, who allegedly threatened to shoot his employees. Since he was still rich after the divorce, he didn’t really have any motive to kill her. Fred told the jury that he fired at Wolfgang in self-defense after he mistook a black object that he took out for a gun.

It was further stated that Wolfgang went for his gun, and during the struggle, Rose and he were shot. By the end of the trial, that is, in April 2007, Fred was charged with first-degree murder and sentenced to two life terms in prison. However, just four months after being sentenced to life imprisonment, Fred died at the age of 73 from leukemia in prison.

Read More: Robert Palomares Murder: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?