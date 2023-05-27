Fredchen Keller: Where is Fred Keller and Rose Keil’s Son Now?

When German native turned Florida resident Rosemarie Keil Keller was horrifically shot to death on November 10, 2003, it shocked not just her community but also the entire world to its core. After all, as carefully explored in NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Model and the Millionaire,’ it was her 34 years older ex-husband, once-unlikely real estate mogul Fred Keller to have pulled the trigger. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about their only child, Fred “Fredchen” Keller Jr. — with a specific focus on his current possible standing — we’ve got the essential details for you.

Who is Fredchen Keller?

It was back in 1992 when German-New York native Fred came across 23-year-old redhead beauty Rose for the first time upon placing an ad for companionship in a local Frankfurt magazine. The truth is he was already a millionaire based in Florida by this point and was looking for an “attractive playmate to share a lifestyle of the rich and famous” following his fourth failed marriage. Therefore, almost as soon as the working model reached out to him owing to her penchant for attraction towards much older men, they began a whirlwind romance that soon led to a wedding.

Rose admittedly loved her husband despite his “quirks” as well as external rumors of their union being one of pure convenience, but things began to change once Fredchen was born in 1995. That’s because just as Fred controlled every aspect of their domestic life, per the ‘Dateline’ episode, he gradually started to micromanage their son’s existence too, and she could not stand it. “He tried to tell her when to breastfeed, when not to breastfeed,” her sister said. “She wasn’t allo wed to go in the baby’s room at night when he was crying because he would say,’ Just let him.'”

According to the younger sister, Angelika “Angie” Bovi, Rose came to resent her husband by the time 1999 rolled around and defied him over Fredchen’s upbringing in a myriad of ways. She then filed for divorce, leading to a bitter feud that lasted until she legally received 50% of his $100 million business fortune on October 30, 2003, reportedly upsetting him to no extent. It was ten days later when a meeting between them was called to actually distribute the estate, only for it to end with Fred killing his ex-wife — Fredchen was merely 8 at the time and became an orphan.

Where is Fredchen Keller Now?

Because it how everything went down, Fredchen’s custody was given to his young maternal aunt Angelika “Angie” Bovi, so he grew up under her loving care and knowing the reality of his parents. Moreover, it’s imperative to note that months after his father’s death from leukemia while serving his life sentence in 2007, a court order specified he was to receive $30 million from his overall estate. This fortune is obviously in addition to his mother’s estate, of which he’s the sole heir, meaning he has been unquestionably rich since he was 15 — but alas, its cost was both his parents’ life.

Coming to Fredchen’s current whereabouts, from what we can tell, the 28-year-old prefers to lead a quiet life well away from the spotlight these days yet is still surrounded by loved ones. His aunt Angie has seemingly been serving as a real estate associate in Delray Beach, Florida, for more than a decade now, so it’s possible he has based himself in the same area, but there’s no actual record suggesting the same (or even otherwise), so we can’t be 100% certain. All we know for sure is that Fredchan has enough wealth to keep him comfortable for the rest of his life.

Read More: Wolfgang Keil: Where is Rose Keil’s Brother Now?