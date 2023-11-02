Rose Williams Plays Lina in Locked in. Here’s Everything We Know About Her.

Surely a rising star in the British film and television industry, Rose Williams is best known for her work as Princess Claude in ‘Reign’ and Charlotte Heywood in ‘Sanditon.’ Due to her compelling portrayal of a wide variety of characters, the young actress has garnered a massive fan following across the world. Her impressive performance as Lina in Netflix’s psychological thriller film titled ‘Locked In’ has not only earned her critical acclaim but also ignited the curiosity of many in her life when the cameras aren’t rolling on her. Williams’ professional and personal life is nothing short of interesting.

Rose Williams is a London Native

Born on February 18, 1994, Rose Williams hails from Ealing, London, and grew up in a close-knit household alongside her younger sister, Lulu Williams. Their parents have always been supportive of the dreams and aspirations of their daughters. While their mother, Sarah Williams, served as a Costume Designer for BBC, her father, who is now a gardener, worked with the Broadcasting Department when she was young.

The actress is quite attached to her younger sister, Lulu, and leaves no opportunity to showcase her affection for her sibling. Lulu recently graduated in Fine Arts, and just like every other proud sister, Rose took to social media to share the news with the world. In her downtime, especially during the holiday season, the actress visits her family and ensures she spends quality time with them. is also a great dancer. True to her name, Rose appears to be an anthopile, meaning a lover of flowers and all things nature. Apart from that, she is also a great dancer. From hip-hop to contemporary, she likes it all.

Rose Williams Kickstarted Her Career in the World of Fashion

Rose Williams’ first-ever job was not on the set of any movie or TV production, but at a clothes shop when she was just 17-years-old. The actress opened up about the same in an interview with Glamour magazine. She said, “My first proper job was at a clothes shop in Dover Street Market when I was 17 years old. When I paid my first bills in my own flat at 18 years old was a big moment for me.” Although she initially pursued a career in the fashion world, fate had other plans for Rose. She soon switched to acting at the age of 18 and has been successful in the entertainment industry since then.

After working as a Costume Trainee in shows like ‘Misfits,’ ‘Big School’ and ‘Text Santa,’ Rose showcased her acting skills in a 2014 short titled ‘Jocks’ and later in ‘Casualty’ as Imogen Renfrew. After a few more minor roles, she bagged her breakthrough role as Claude de Valois in ‘Reign.’ According to Vogue, at 20, Williams was cast for three episodes in ‘Reign’, but she stayed for three years. She then went on to star in several movies and shows like ‘Sanditon,’ ‘The Power,’ ‘That Dirty Black Bag,’ and ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.’

While talking to PBS in 2019, when Williams was first asked to audition for a supporting role in Andrew Davies’ adaptation of ‘Sanditon,’ the unfinished manuscript of Jane Austen, she was preoccupied. Then, the opportunity to play the lead part in the show came her way. She was asked for an audition, and she got the part. Filming of the show officially began on her 25th birthday, which was a memorable experience for her, to say the least.

Rose’s acting prowess received further acclaim due to her impressive performance in Netflix’s romantic crime thriller, titled ‘Locked In,’ wherein she plays the compelling and complex character of Lina, a bride embroiled in controversy and familial tension. She managed to capture the character’s intricate emotions with nuance and depth, thus amassing favorable reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Rose Williams is a Private Person When it Comes to Dating

Rose Williams keeps her personal life very private and doesn’t share much about her life behind the screen with the world. Despite being tight-lipped about the romantic aspect of her life, there have been rumors about Rose Williams being in a relationship with her co-stars like Theo James (‘Sanditon’) and Sam Heughan (‘To Olivia’). But in the end, all these are mere rumors and don’t have a strong base to believe in. With a promising career ahead, fans eagerly anticipate her future projects, hoping to see more of her incredible performances on both the big and small screens.

