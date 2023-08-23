Are Roxanne and Antonio From The Ultimatum Still Together?

With Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On‘ living up to its title in every way imaginable, we get a true insight into how love relationships are never as straightforward as they seem. After all, this original series revolves around a group of complex individuals as they attempt to navigate the crossroads they’ve arrived at while on their way to attaining future familial stability. Amongst them were actually Roxanne Kaiser and Antonio Mattei in season 2 — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about them as well as their current standing, we’ve got the details for you.

Roxanne and Antonio’s The Ultimatum Journey

From the moment Roxanne and Antonio first came across one another, the latter knew she was much more than what anybody believed her to be — that she was possibly “wife material” for him. However, it wasn’t until years later that he got to explicitly express the same upon getting together following a social media reconnection, only to realize their mutual love was not enough. He also knew they had their fair share of issues by the time their four-year anniversary rolled around considering they’d been on and off, but he did genuinely think they could work things out.

Though little did Antonio comprehend that planning a wedding was the last thing on this ambitious, career-focused 31-year-old’s mind despite her admitted love as well as affection for him. That’s primarily because Roxanne had always dreamt of having a life partner whose business acumen, finances, overall goals, etc., matched hers, and he just didn’t meet any of her expectations. Moreover, there was the aspect of pure respect — while the 30-year-old Freight Broker didn’t initially believe this, some of their arguments did imply she thought herself to be better than him.

On the other hand, Antonio clarified that although he truly admired her drive, he also needed her to be proactive concerning their own bond by paying more attention to him or voicing her feelings. Thus came his ultimatum with the hope it’d put a kind of pressure on her that’ll genuinely make her understand not only the seriousness of his proposal but also the idea of marriage as a whole. He essentially wanted her to see that their union would not take away from her independence yet rather support her in the future, which her trial marriage with Alex Chapman did help in.

“I love Antonio, but I had a lot of high expectations,” Roxanne conceded early on. “I want someone who works really hard and is ambitious, and that’s just not Antonio… He knows I’m extremely, extremely career-focused; I don’t know why I’d put marriage in the middle of things all going in the right direction.” But in the end, upon actively trying to build a career, he again asserted he’d be her champion if they tied the knot even though he knew it wouldn’t be exactly reciprocated. “I would always go above and beyond for you…,” he said. “waking up in the morning trying to do the right thing.”

Are Roxanne and Antonio Still Together?

While Roxanne expressed she doesn’t think she can ever say she’d be Antonio’s champion at every step of the way in life, the 31-year-old did voice she knew she’d be a great wife overall. “I think I’m considerate,” the Pasted Nip entrepreneur said. “I think I usually put people in front of me. That’s my nature, so I feel like I’ll put [Antonio] first,” to which he added, “and you’d be thoughtful. You’d be thinking about our future as a family, and that’s also why I would be a good husband, for all those things.” But alas, the truth remains she didn’t know what she would decide until the very end.

Despite all of Roxanne and Antonio’s differences, the way they’ve been on and off for four years, plus their recent radio silence on their relationship status, we believe they are still happily involved. It’s true that neither the Georgia-based Entrepreneur nor the Freight Broker has confirmed or denied any aspect of their relationship status as of writing, but there are a few clues on their online platforms.

First and foremost, Antonio hasn’t removed or archived a single old image of the couple from his Instagram feed, as seen below, and they mutually follow one another plus family members to this day. Then there’s the fact that once he started working on establishing his own business to make Roxanne see he could change, she did begin trying to pay more attention to him, per the series, making us believe they really could make things work between them in the long run too.

Read More: Are Ryann and James From The Ultimatum Still Together?