The 10th episode of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 showcases the queens as they channel each other’s personalities and spirits through unprecedented makeovers that they give each other. Through the challenge, they chat, bond, and engage in deep conversations that bring them closer in their journey of soul-searching and empowerment. Have you watched the episode? If no, you can read the recap at the bottom. Otherwise, you can take a look at all that there is to know about ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 11.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 11 Release Date

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 11 is scheduled to release on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 8 PM ET on VH1.

Where to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 11 Online?

If you’re eager to watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 11, you can simply catch it on VH1 at the date and time mentioned above. You can also watch the episode on VH1’s official website, as well as the VH1 app. If you don’t have a cable connection, you can watch the show on live TV websites like Philo, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV. Hulu subscribers can access the first six seasons of the show on the streaming platform. Another option is to purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 11 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, titled ‘Pop! Goes the Queens,’ the queens will participate in a challenge that involves the queens creating and branding their own soda pop. The previous winner of the show, Jaida Essence, will also dazzle audiences with a guest appearance.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 10 Recap

In the 10th episode, the queens gather in a “Snatch Game” challenge where they impersonate celebrities. Utica Queen and Elliott underperform as compared to the others, which lands them in the bottom two. But Utica manages to put together a strong lip-sync performance, and Elliott gets eliminated. The next day, the girls meet an intuitive psychic medium that would give them readings of their life and relationships.

Moving on, the girls learn about the week’s maxi challenge. Those pairings include Tina and Rosé, Olivia Lux and Denali, Symone and Utica, and Kandy Muse and Gottmik. The task comprises one of the queens giving the others a makeover that would help exhibit their own brands. The queens also paint each other’s faces, giving them more time to bond with each other. This is precisely what Char wanted! Tina sees a vulnerable side of Rosé. Meanwhile, Denali and Olivia bond over the women in their lives. Gottmik and Kandy come to terms with the real reason they both use drag, and then Utica’s partnership with Symone turns out to be extremely empowering for her.

According to the judges, Rosé and Tina perform exceptionally well, selling each other’s strong points while Olivia and Denali face strong criticism. On the other hand, Symone and Utica really get along despite their differences. Gottmik and Kandy pull off their acts confidently. After a long period of contemplation, Ru declares that the judges choose Symone and Utica as dual winners. Gottmik and Kandy are also tagged safe, and at the end, Olivia and Denali are assigned to a face-off in a lip sync challenge to “Shackles (Praise You)” by Mary Mary. After a soul-touching performance by both the queens, Denali is the one who unfortunately leaves the show.

Read more: Where is RuPaul’s Drag Race Filmed?