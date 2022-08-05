Ruben Borchardt Murder: Where is Diane Borchardt Now?

How many times have we seen the perfect couple who seems to have come out of the pages of our favorite romance novel or those classic movies? And how many times have we found it to be a hollow act when we scratched just below the surface? The tragic tale of the Wisconsin couple, Ruben and Diane Borchardt played out in a somewhat similar fashion, only with much much sinister undertones. This story of jealousy, toxicity, and harbored vengeance unfolded in a manner that left April 1994 an almost unforgettable date in the history of the United States of America.

The makers of Investigation Discovery’s true crime show ‘Scorned: Love Kills: Shot For Teacher’ unravels the complicated case for viewers deftly and thoroughly. If you are ready for a roller coaster ride of thrills and emotions, itching to know about the case and the identity of the killers, then we have your back.

How Did Ruben Borchardt Die?

If you asked any of the neighbors in Jefferson County, Wisconsin in 1993 regarding the Borchardt couple, you would have found a unanimous response – they were the perfect couple. They lived in a house built by Ruben himself, were regular visitors to the local church, and cherished members of their community. Ruben was a self-employed carpenter and Diane Pfister ran a screenprinting shop and served as a teacher’s aide in the local Jefferson High School.

Their love story began with a premise that almost seemed to be lifted off a movie script – Ruben’s first wife, Susan, had recently deceased due to a car accident in February 1979, and the widower was left to raise his two children, a 3-year-old Brook and 1-year-old Chuck, all by his own. He met Diane at a furniture manufacturing plant, where she was currently engaged as an employee. The meet-cute quickly brewed into a full-fledged romance, and both were married by October 1979, ignoring the warnings of their well-wishers that they were moving too fast.

In June 1980, Ruben and Diane gave birth to a baby girl named Regen. And slowly marital problems began to brew, with Diane favoring her child over her stepsons. She was an extremely jealous woman who reportedly asked that every trace of his husband’s deceased ex-wife be removed from the house and allegedly verbally abused her husband and the stepsons multiple times. When regen was old enough to join a school, Diane also got back to her business and old job.

However, the scenario at home worsened over time with local authorities being notified several times, complaints of domestic violence, and Ruben ultimately ending up wanting to divorce her while getting embroiled in an extra-marital affair. On April 3, 1994, Chuck was jolted out of his sleep at 3.35 am by a loud bang downstairs along with the fairly familiar smell of burnt gun powder in the air. Chuck, then 17, climbed down the stairs to hear moaning coming from the cellar. He was terrified to see his father, bleeding profusely with gun wounds in the chest and back, slumped in a chair.

Ruben, then 40, was barely alive, and managed to murmur with his last breath, “I can’t believe she would do this to me.” Chuck called 911 and help arrived and rushed Ruben to a hospital where he was proclaimed dead. He had been shot with a .410 shotgun twice in the chest. The police also discovered several items strewn across the floor and the phone line unplugged suggesting burglary, but nothing of value was reported missing.

Who Killed Ruben Borchardt?

Police initially suspected Chuck since he owned the same shotgun and was present at the scene at that time. However, ballistic tests later proved that the bullets were not fired from his gun and he was ruled out as a suspect. Investigators also suspected Diane based on the last words of the victim as well as due to her abusive relationship with him. Ruben had opened up to his wife regarding his affair and wanted to end the marriage.

As a result, they were going through an aggressive divorce and she had been recently ordered by a judge to vacate Ruben’s house by April 15, 1994. The couple reportedly had a major fallout on April 1, 1994, with the fight resulting in the law enforcement being alerted and Diane claiming he hit him. The police officers asked her to find someplace else to stay for the night and Diane had stormed out, going to visit Susan’s parents about 200 miles away.

With Diane so far away and Chuck ruled out, the case was going cold with no evidence turning up. The police even announced a reward for anyone who came forward with any relevant information on the case. After five months, the police received an anonymous tip that reportedly mentioned that Dianne had attempted to recruit them for murdering Ruben in exchange for her wedding rings, $20,000 cash, and two cars.

The anonymous tipster also mentioned Doug Vest, saying they did not take Diane’s offer but he might. While working as a study-hall monitor, Diane was reportedly famous among the students and even used to recruit some of them to work with her in her screenprinting shop. Doug was one such student and he felt bad for his teacher and, lured by money and the constant persistence of Diane agreed to kill Ruben. Diane even offered her an advance of $600 in cash and a rough sketch of their residence.

Doug enlisted the help of Joshua Yanke, 16, and Mike Maldonado, 15, who already had charges against him in the past. Mike bought a shotgun from one of his gang connections and, with Joshua in charge of disconnecting the phone and watching out for Chuck, shot Ruben. Doug reportedly admitted that Ruben was awake and already climbing the stairs when Mike shot him twice since the first shot did not kill him.

However, Ruben’s life insurance payout was frozen by the company since his sister had resorted to filing a wrongful death civil suit against Diane. As a result, the payment was stalled which ended up with someone ratting out to the police. With Doug getting arrested and confessing to the crime, police also arrested Diane and Joshua on September 28, 1994. Mike tried to flee to Texas and was arrested a few days later.

Where Is Diane Borchardt Today?

Diane maintained her innocence but one of her other students, Shannon Johnson, 19, testified on seeing her negotiate with Doug and giving him the cash and the map. Ruben’s cousin, Tim Quintero, also testified that Diane had come with the same offer to him and handed over a hand-drawn map given to him by her. Handwriting experts analyzed both maps and found them to be a match. She was convicted on the grounds of conspiracy to commit first-degree intentional homicide and conspiring with underage teens to commit murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

She is eligible for parole in 2030, after having served forty years of her sentence. The teen murderers and accomplices had gone to trial first, with Joshua accepting a plea deal of second-degree intentional homicide in exchange for testifying against the other conspirators. The jury recommended a sentence of thirteen years, but the judge canceled the plea deal and sentenced him to eighteen years in prison because of the viciousness of the crime. Joshua got parole in 2006.

Mike and Doug were convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and both were sentenced to life in prison, the former not getting parole before serving twenty-five years and the latter fifty years. Shannon was sentenced to eighty days in jail and two years in probation for committing perjury and threatening Doug.

