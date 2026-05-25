Will Rue Die in Euphoria? Theories

The third season of HBO’s ‘Euphoria‘ has been nothing but one close brush with death after another for Rue. In the first and second seasons, her drug habit was the most life-threatening thing to her, but now, even as she is sober, things are on another level entirely. Throughout the season, her luck is tested so many times that it makes one wonder if she will run out of it soon enough. The ending of the penultimate episode, and all the other details, hint at a tragic end for her in the season finale. It remains to be seen if she can tempt fate and get away with it this time. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Rue’s Mistake Might Prove Fatal For Her

Since the beginning of the third season, Rue has been getting deeper and deeper into the world of crime, in the worst way possible. After becoming a drug mule for Laurie, she thought she’d found a reprieve when Alamo took her under his wing. And it would probably have worked out fine, but then the DEA came into the picture. Once Rue became a rat for the feds, she knew that if she got caught, she would be killed. Neither Laurie nor Alamo would let her live if they found out about it, and it wouldn’t matter if she said she was spying on one to save herself from the other. For the most part, she does well, and it seems that, at least, with the DEA, she has figured things out.

They have enough to catch Laurie, and with the next run to Mexico, there is a good chance that both Laurie and Alamo will be caught. Once that happens, she will be free for good. However, things have never been easy for Rue, and that’s not changing anytime soon. She makes the serious mistake of telling Lexi about working for the DEA. Her friend doesn’t believe it, especially since Rue mentions Nazis and black cowboys. To make things worse, Lexi mentions this to Maddy, who, Lexi doesn’t know, is also working with the black cowboy Rue mentioned. One would think that this is where the chain of information would stop, but then, Maddy ends up telling Alamo about it.

She doesn’t say Rue is working for the DEA, but having their employee and a federal organization’s name in the same sentence is not exactly something a criminal can overlook. Suffice to say, this will come up in the finale, and this time, no amount of praying, begging, or bargaining is going to get her out of this pickle. Alamo already tried to kill her once when he thought she was working for Laurie. And he had a pretty gruesome death planned, too. The next time, it is likely that his polo stick will not miss its mark. All of this is, of course, if she survives what happened at Laurie’s.

Faye’s Betrayal Might Lead to a Tragic Fate for Rue

When Rue became a drug mule, she pulled Faye into it with her. While Rue got out of Laurie’s clutches, Faye stayed behind. Still, the two remained friends, and Rue knew she could trust Faye. So, with Alamo ready to bash her head in while the rest of her body was already underground, Faye was the person Rue called. The idea was to figure out where Laurie had kept the money her men stole from the Silver Slipper. Faye thought Wayne kept the money inside his locker, so Rue got her to make a duplicate key. However, someone from Alamo’s side would have to go to get the money. So, he sends Rue. To get back in Laurie’s good graces, she tries to make it look like Alamo tried to kill her, and now she wants to work for Laurie again.

But Wayne is not so easily convinced. He sees her as a traitor and makes it clear that he wants her dead. Faye, on the other hand, does not want it. Rue is still her friend, and Faye doesn’t want her blood on her own hands, especially after Wayne told her that she would be the one who’d have to kill Rue. So, she tells Rue that they should steal the money the night before the run to Mexico. Even though the timing doesn’t feel right, Rue is ready to do it. But when they open the safe, they find nothing but the IDs of many women. Earlier, Laurie mentioned that Alamo sells his girls, and since one of those IDs belongs to Angel, it seems that Laurie may be the one who helps her with it.

With no money in the safe, Faye doesn’t see the point of risking their lives. She tells Rue to keep it all back, and none would be the wiser. But Rue thinks it’s too late now, anyway. So, she starts to throw everything in a garbage bag. She promises Faye that they will run away together and that she will be taken care of. Faye, however, is not convinced. She knows that once Wayne finds out she betrayed him, he will kill her, and that’s not something she is ready to do. So, she screams, even as Rue begs her not to. What happens next is left for the next episode, but Wayne is too close not to hear the scream and figure out what is happening. He will definitely want to kill Rue after this. On top of it, if Alamo shares the info about the DEA, things will only get worse for her.

Rue’s Conversation With Ali Hints Towards a Dark Fate for Her

What makes her situation seem even more hopeless is that the possibility of her death is also discussed during her conversation with Ali. She tells him about hearing the voice of God, which she takes as a positive sign, but he points out that the protagonist of her story didn’t really survive what came next. Even though God spoke to him, he still died. Then, at the beginning of the episode, we have Ali dealing with the grief of losing all the people he’d tried to help. It feels like foreshadowing, as he is being prepared for yet another loss, which may hit worse than before. He tries to dissuade Rue from going on the Mexico job and even offers to join her with a shotgun in his hand to defend her if things get ugly.

But she doesn’t want to pull him into all this, especially when she believes that she is ready to get out of it herself. She promises him that this will be the last run, and it seems she might keep that promise after all. With Nate’s shocking death, the episode has also set a precedent: if you mingle with the wrong people, things will turn out pretty badly for you. Maddy has also learned it, since she is now in a million-dollar debt to Alamo. All these things point towards the possibility that it might be time for Rue to face the consequences of her choices, and perhaps, she might get to see God for real this time!

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