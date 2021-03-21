The 11th episode of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 showcases the queens in another interesting challenge of branding their own drinks. Not only that, they’re even told to produce and design the can holding the soda as well as come up with catchy advertisement jingles. You can read the rest of the details in the recap at the bottom. Before you do that, here’s everything you need to know about ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 12.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 12 Release Date

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 12 is slated to release on March 26, 2021, at 8 PM ET on VH1. Every episode has a runtime of around 60 minutes.

Where to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 12 Online?

Fans of the show can watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 12 by tuning in to VH1 at the date and time mentioned above. You can also access the latest episode on VH1’s official website, as well as the VH1 app. If you don’t possess a cable connection, you can stream the show on live TV websites like Philo, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV. Hulu subscribers can re-watch or catch up on the first six seasons of the show on the streaming platform. Another option is to purchase or rent the latest episodes on Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video. The uncensored version of the show is additionally available on iTunes.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 12 Spoilers

VH1 has not released an official synopsis for the upcoming episode yet. But we sure hope to see the queens in action now that there are 6 of them left. They will perhaps engage in more activities and challenges that will test their abilities and strength!

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 11 Recap

In the last episode, titled ‘Pop! Goes the Queens,’ we see the queens being challenged with regards to their knowledge of Drag Race institutions like Lil’ Poundcake and the Interior Illusions Lounge. They subsequently participate in the maxi challenge, which comprises creating a brand of soft drink. The queens were additionally responsible for designing the can and producing a commercial, which needs to have a catchy jingle. But the episode turned out to shock the viewers because some of the best performers end up falling short of their usual charisma and creativity. Tina Burner, Gottmik, and Utica Queen, and Olivia Lux are the ones who received substantial criticism.

Symone and Rosé come out successful as they bag the top spot. They could produce likable content that the judges appreciate, specially Symone’s “Is your blood sugar low?” moment. Even though Symone performs well, it is Rose who steals the show. As for the contestants in grave danger, Utica and Tina enter this week’s bottom two. They both engage in one last lip sync battle to Black Eyed Peas’ “My Humps.” Both of them give average performances, and in the end, Ru declares that Tina is the one leaving the show.

