RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5: Where Are They Now?

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is an exciting competitive reality show that documents the search for America’s next top drag performer. While the contestants are initially pitted against each other in a set of challenges that test their creativity, talent, and technique, each episode witnesses at least one elimination. The elimination process of also interesting as the bottom two faces off against each other in a lip-sync battle. While season 25 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ introduced us to several interesting personalities, let’s find out where they are at present, shall we?

Where Is Penny Tration Now?

Although Penny Tration was the first drag artist to be eliminated in season 5, fans were quite impressed by her performance. Currently, she resides in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she creates and sells wigs while earning a living as a drag artist by performing at different venues and events.

Where Is Serena ChaCha Now?

Serena Cha Cha, aka Myron Arturo Morgan, impressed quite a few with her performance but was eliminated after a lip-sync battle with Monica Beverly Hillz. Currently, Serena resides in Tallahassee, Florida, where he earns a living as a drag performer and a makeup artist who specializes in wigs and costumes.

Where Is Monica Beverly Hillz Now?

Although Monica Beverly Hillz, aka Monica Dejesus-Anaya, managed to save herself from elimination in episode 2, her efforts finally fell short, and she had to exit the show in the 12th position. Following her stint on the show, Monica went on to appear in several other TV shows, but she currently works as a drag performer and is also a pretty vocal transgender activist.

Where Is Vivienne Pinay Now?

Following her elimination from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 5, Vivienne Pinay went on to have a successful career in the entertainment industry. At one point in time, he even worked as fellow drag performer Alyssa Edwards’s personal assistant, which gave him an opportunity to appear on the web series ‘Alyssa’s Secret.’ However, at present, Vivienne resides in New York City, where he earns a living as a drag performer.

Where Is Honey Mahogany Now?

Although Honey Mahagony had an impressive run on the show, the drag artist was eliminated along with Vivienne Pinay in the 10th position. Since the show propelled the performer into the spotlight, Honey went on to have a successful career in the entertainment and music industry. Furthermore, while Honey became the first transgender person to obtain a seat at the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee in 2018, they also campaigned for the position of the District 6 Supervisor of San Francisco in 2022. Currently, Honey Mahagony resides in San Fransisco and is credited as the co-founder of The Stud Collective Bar as well as the Transgender District organization. Moreover, they also serve as the chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party.

Where Is Lineysha Sparx Now?

Lineysha Sparx wowed all with her performance on season 5 of the show. However, she was eventually eliminated in 9th place on episode 5. Although Lineysha went on to have a pretty successful career in the entertainment industry, she currently prefers to keep her life under wraps. However, from the looks of it, she resides in Orlando, Florida, and performs drag at various events.

Where Is Jade Jolie Now?

Jade Jolie, aka Joshua Green, stood out through her performances. Still, her efforts fell short, and she had to exit in the 8th position. Following her stint on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 5, Jade appeared in several other TV shows, including ‘AJ and the Queen,’ and ‘The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula’ season 4. However, at present, she resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she works as a drag performer and a hostess at The Garden Las Vegas.

Where Is Ivy Winters Now?

Ivy Winters, aka Dustin Winters, was bestowed the title of Miss Congeniality through public voting. Yet, he had to leave the show in the 7th place after losing a lip sync battle against Alyssa Edwards. While the show helped Ivy build up a successful career in the entertainment industry, with several appearances in movies and TV shows, he also dipped his toe in the music industry and has two well-received singles to his name. Currently, Ivy resides in New York City, where he earns a living as a drag performer. On top of it, apart from being a costume designer, Ivy also takes on bookings as a juggler, stilt walker, and fire eater.

Where Is Alyssa Edwards Now?

Although Alyssa Edwards was eliminated from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ in the 6th position, she went on to appear in numerous other Movies, TV shows, Web Series, and Music Videos, including the ‘Hurricane Biance’ Franchise, ‘MTV Cribs,’ and Netflix’s ‘Dancing Queen.’ On top of it, she starred in her own web series ‘Alyssa’s Secret’ and was awarded the WOWIE Award for People That Inspire Us in 2018. At present, Alyssa holds the position of co-CEO at Beyond Belief Dance Company and earns a living as a TV personality and drag performer.

Where Is Coco Montrese Now?

Coco Montrese, aka Lenwood Martin Cooper, appeared to be a promising contestant on season 5 of ‘LePaul’s Drag Race.’ Yet, she could not make it into the finals and was eliminated in the 5th position. Since the show catapulted her into popularity, Coco went on to appear in several music videos, web series, and TV shows, including ‘Toddlers and Tiaras’ and ‘Hey Qween.’ However, she currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she earns a living as a dancer and drag performer.

Where Is Detox Now?

Detox, aka Matthew Sanderson, stormed her way through the initial competition. Yet, she fell short in the penultimate episode and was eliminated in 4th place. Like most of her co-competitors, Detox went on enjoy a career as a TV personality and has appeared in several reality shows, including ‘Skin Wars’ and ‘Drag Me to Dinner.’ Additionally, she plays the role of White Chocolate in the 2017 movie ‘Cherry Pop,’ and also has numerous well-received music singles under her belt. However, apart from performing as a drag artist, Detox currently owns and operates her supplements brand, Fleuressence.

Where Is Roxxxy Andrews Now?

Michael W. Feliciano, better known as Roxxxy Andrews, was considered to be one of the favorites on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 5. However, even though he made her way into the finals, Roxxxy was eliminated in third place. While Roxxxy did go on to appear in several other TV shows as well as the 2020 movie ‘The Queens,’ he currently resides in Orlando, Florida, and earns a living as a drag performer.

Where Is Alaska Now?

Justin Andrew Honard, aka Alaska, proved she was a contestant to be reckoned with on season 5. Yet, her performance fell short in the finals, and the judges chose to eliminate her in second place. Readers will be interested to know that Alaska is a widely recognized individual in the entertainment industry as she has been involved with numerous productions, including ‘The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time,’ ‘The Queens,’ ‘The Bachelorette,’ and ‘Drag Me to Dinner.’

Moreover, she even enjoys an incredible reputation as a music artist and has two collaborative albums, four studio albums, and numerous other singles to her name. Besides, apart from earning a living as a drag performer and being involved with ‘Drag the Musical,’ Alaska is currently credited with co-establishing Divatronic, and co-hosting the podcasts ‘Moguls of Media,’ and ‘Race Chaser.’

Where Is Jinkx Monsoon Now?

Jinkx Monsoon, aka Jerick Roman Lamar Hoffer, the winner of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 5, is a household name in the entertainment industry. While some of her notable performances include Tallulah/Dennis in ‘Blue Bloods,’ Em K. Ultra in ‘Happiest Season,’ and The Queen in ‘Blame the Hero,’ Jinkx has appeared in several reality shows and also dipped her toe in theatre. Furthermore, Jinkx has built up an excellent reputation as a singer.

Jinkx is currently credited with two studio albums, one EP, and several other albums and singles to date. On top of it, she even received Queerty Awards for different categories in 2021 and 2023. While Jinkx currently earns a living as an actress, TV personality, and drag performer, she is also a vocal trans and queer rights activist and is happily married to Michael Abbott.

