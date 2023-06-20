RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6: Where Are They Now?

Hosted by RuPaul Andre Charles, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race‘ is an exciting competitive reality show that follows the hunt for the next big name in drag. While the show brings together contestants from all corners of the US, they are pitted against each other in a series of challenges, which get increasingly difficult. On top of it, at the end of each episode, the bottom two performers face off in a lip-sync battle until the loser is eliminated. Well, with season 6 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ well behind us, let’s find out where the cast members are at present, shall we?

Where Is Magnolia Crawford Now?

Although Magnolia Crawford, aka Reynolds Engelhard, was eliminated from the show in the 13th position, he claimed the show gave him a much-deserved platform for a career in the entertainment industry. Subsequently, Magnolia went on to appear in several other TV shows and web series and is currently starring in his new series ‘Real True Friends.’ Moreover, he resides in Las Vegas and earns a living as a drag performer, artist, and comedian.

Where Is Kelly Mantle Now?

Even though Kelly tried to put her best foot forward while on the show, her effort eventually fell short, and she had to exit alongside Magnolia in a joint 13th place. Moreover, despite Kelly being quite adept at theatre before appearing on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 6, she chose to explore a career in the entertainment industry and has appeared in several movies and TV shows to date. On top of it, the reality built a reputation in the music industry and currently resides in Hollywood, California, where she earns a living as a comedian, actor, singer/songwriter, and drag performer.

Where Is Vivacious Now?

Although Vivacious impressed quite a bit with her performances on the show, the judges eventually decided to eliminate her at the end of episode 3. However, refusing to give up, Vivacious went on to have a successful career in the entertainment industry, with appearances in several movies and TV shows. Still, at present, she seems to reside in New York City, where she earns a living as a DJ and drag performer.

Where Is April Carrión Now?

After exiting the show in 11th place, April Carrion went on to star in several other movies, TV shows, and Music Videos, including ‘Mala Mala’ and ‘Skin Wars.’ Moreover, readers will also be glad to know that he finally managed to come out as genderqueer in 2016. Yet, at present, he appears to share his time between the United States and Puerto Rico, where he earns a living as a drag performer.

Where Is Gia Gunn Now?

Interestingly, Gia Gun, aka Gia Keitaro Ichikawa, established herself as a promising contestant on the show, only to get knocked out in the 10th position. Moreover, while Gia explored a career in the entertainment industry like her co-stars, she also appears in several web series and has two musical singles to her name. Yet, at present, she resides in Los Angeles, California, where she owns and operates her own studio, Gunn Studio DTLA, and works as a social media influencer, digital creator, and drag performer.

Where Is Milk Now?

Daniel P. Donigan, better known as Milk, proved she was a contestant to be reckoned with on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 3. Yet, her journey eventually came to a halt in the 6th episode when she was eliminated in 9th place. Following Milk’s stint on the show, she went on to appear in several other reality shows and web series. Moreover, readers will be interested to know that Milk also dipped her toes in the music industry and has released three singles to date. Still, the drag artist currently resides in New York City, where she earns a living as a drag performer and certified personal trainer.

Where Is Laganja Estranja Now?

Laganja Estrange wowed many through her performances on the show, but she was eliminated in 8th place after losing a lip battle to Joslyn Fox. At present, Laganja has built up a remarkable reputation as a singer and has several well-received tracks to her name. She even explored a career in the entertainment industry and has been involved in productions like ‘Skin Wars,’ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance?’ Moreover, while Laganja came out as a transgender woman in 2021, she currently resides in Dallas, Texas, where she earns a living as a drag performer.

Where Is Trinity K. Bonet Now?

Trinity K. Bonet, aka Joshua Jamal Jones, turned heads through her performances on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 6. Yet, she could not make it until the end and had to bow out in the 7th position. Like most of her peers, Trinity also took advantage of the show’s popularity and used it to pave the way toward a successful career in the entertainment industry. On top of it, she even released her first single,’ I’m a Drag Queen’ in September 2017. However, at present, Trinity resides in Atlanta, Georgia, and performs as a drag artist at various events and venues.

Where Is Joslyn Fox Now?

Joslyn Fox, aka Patrick Allen Joslyn, was one of the favorites on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 6. However, things appeared bleak once he entered the bottom two in the 10th episode, and the reality star was eliminated in the 6th place after a tense lip sync battle. In the months following the show, Joslyn worked hard for a career in the entertainment industry and eventually got an opportunity to be a part of the 2016 movie ‘Hurricane Bianca.’ Additionally, she appeared in several other TV shows, including the 2022 show ‘Julia.’ Yet, at present, he appears to reside in Worcester, Massachusetts, and earns a living as a drag performer.

Where Is BenDeLaCreme Now?

BenDeLaCreme, aka Benjamin H. Putnam, gave it his all on season 6 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ Yet, his efforts weren’t enough, as the judges chose to eliminate him in the 5th place. After exiting the show, BenDeLaCreme went on to enjoy an incredible career in the entertainment industry, where he appeared in several movies and TV shows, including ‘Happiest Season,’ ‘Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror,’ and ‘Drag Me to Dinner.’ However, at present, he resides in Seattle, Washington, and earns a living by performing drag and burlesque at different events and venues. On top of it, he is also in a happy relationship with Gus Lanza, and it seems like there are marriage plans in their future.

Where Is Darienne Lake Now?

While Darienne Lake stormed through the competition on season 6 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ she ultimately failed to break into the top three and was eliminated in fourth place. Moreover, like several of her co-competitors, the show catapulted Darienne into popularity, and she used it to appear in several movies and shows, including ‘Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate,’ and ‘Ricki Lake.” Yet, the reality star currently resides in New York City and earns a living as a makeup artist, singer, dancer, comedian, and drag performer.

Where Is Courtney Act Now?

Courtney Act, aka Shane Gilberto Jene, made her into the finals quite easily but was voted out in the third position. Following his time on the show, Courtney explored a career in music and has released two EPs as well as several other well-received singles. On top of it, he also enjoys an incredible career in the entertainment industry and has been involved with several productions, like ‘Dancing with the Stars: All Stars,’ ‘Celebrity Big Brother 21,’ and ‘Courtney Act’s One Plus One.’ Still, he currently resides in Sydney, New South Wales, and earns a living as a drag performer.

Where Is Adore Delano Now?

Although Adore shot into the spotlight after appearing on seasons 6 and 7 of ‘American Idol,’ she had a fantastic run on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 6 and was ultimately eliminated in the second position. Following her stint on the show, Adore appeared in several other reality shows and web series and even has four major albums to her name. However, she currently resides in Los Angeles, California, where she works as a singer, songwriter, actress, and drag performer.

Where Is Bianca Del Rio Now?

Bianca Del Rio, aka Roy R. Haylock, was crowned the winner of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ season 6, after a tough fight in the finals. Moreover, while Bianca has appeared in numerous other TV shows and movies after filming for season 6 wrapped, she always had a soft spot for theatre and recently played the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle in a 2022 production of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. On top of it, viewers will be glad to know that she won the Queerty Awards for Funny Person and Drag Royalty in 2018 and 2022, respectively. Nevertheless, Bianca currently appears to reside in New York City, where she earns a living as an actress, TV personality, and drag performer.

Read More: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5: Where Are They Now?