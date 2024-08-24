Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Kids: Where Are They Now?

In the A&E documentary, ‘Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys,’ Jason Pollard and Sam Pollard invite the viewers for a deep dive into the life and legacy of the titular rapper, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, a.k.a Russell Jones. The narrative undertakes a journey through the artist’s early years all the way up to his unfortunate death in 2004 and explores the nature of fame and its influence. While industry experts and ODB’s collaborators—including his rap group members and Mariah Carey—helm the narrative to discuss his artistry—family members, including his wife, Icelene, and their kids, Shaquita, Taniqua, and Barsun, share insights about his personal life. Thus, the three Jones kids leave a lasting impression on fans by shedding a different light upon their father’s legacy than the one the media frequents.

Barsun, a.k.a. Young Dirty Bastard, Has Followed in His Father’s Footsteps

Barsun Unique Jones is Icelene Jones and Russell Jones/Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s only son. Naturally, as he grew up, his father was his idol and a constant source of inspiration to look up to. Even though his father advised him against pursuing a musical career, he knew he wanted to be a rapper from an early age. In fact, hours before ODB’s unfortunate fatal overdose, Barsun had been in the studio with his father. Losing his father at the young age of 15 had a significant effect on the aspiring rapper, and he has continued to live out his adult life to honor ODB’s legacy.

In 2011, Barsun, who adopted the stage name Young Dirty Bastard (YDB) or Boy Jones, dropped his first mixtape, ‘Food Stamp Celebrity Vol. 1,’ which jumpstarted this musical path through various endeavors. The late 2010s proved to be the start of something special for the musician, as he performed on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ as well as ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’ Now, after releasing some solo music, he has become a part of 2nd Generation Wu, a rap group created by kids of the popular Wu-Tang Clan.

Simultaneously, Barsun has also kept up with his solo work, including his recent singles, ‘BarSun’ and ‘Big News.’ Recently, in April, he appeared at the NY State of Mind Tour beside Nasir Jones and De La Soul. He also attended the Eyewear Artwalk Expo Festival for several LIVE performances and took the stage at Weather Park for the Brooklyn Bowl. Likewise, Barsun, or YBD, has moved back to New York in pursuit of his musical aspirations.

YDB is an Entrepreneur and a Dedicated Father

While music has been a lifelong passion for Barsun Jones, he has also kept various other professional avenues open. As such, the young entrepreneur has helmed and supported various businesses. Most recently, he collaborated with ROVÜ, a Design & Production House, to release Akarui, a sculptural display unit. He also hosts a ‘Dirty Talk’ Podcast, where he interviewed various individuals, including the popular reporter Angelina Salcedo.

Furthermore, YDB has also expanded its business veneers to overlap with his artistic passion through the launch of Young Determined Bankers Music Group. Under the banner, the rapper aims to discover new talent across the globe and present them with opportunities to help shape their careers. Moreover, he was involved with ‘Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys,’ in which he served as an executive producer, accentuating the documentary’s authentic approach. On the other hand, he remains equally as devoted and driven in his personal life—if not more. A father of six children, YDB often shares moments with his family across his social media platforms, where he also likes to discuss his opinions on worldwide and pop culture news.

Taniqua Jones is a Jack of Many Trades

In the early 2010s, Taniqua A’shana Jones, Icelene & Russell Jones’ oldest kid, had aspirations of becoming a model. Although the same ended up only being a childhood dream, she has since achieved much more! While she explores her more creative side through professions such as modeling, acting, hair/wardrobe styling, and hosting—she is also engaged in more technical industries, such as event coordination, concert promotion, and travel advising. After celebrating her 36th birthday this year, she looks forward to a bright future ahead!

Outside of work, Taniqua is a mother of two kids, who often find themselves featured on their mother’s social media as she shares tidbits of their life together. Similarly, she has a close relationship with the rest of her family, including her mother, Icelene, and siblings, Shaquita and Barsun. As such, she also shares memories of night-outs and celebrations alongside her siblings with her followers. Recently, Taniqua has been involved with the promotion of the A&E documentary, attending premiers at Tribeca, The Grammy Museum, and more, as well as appearances on Access Hollywood and Tyme Journey’s ‘The House of Legacy Podcast.’

Shaquita Jones Continues Her Father’s Creative Legacy Through Multiple Outlets

Like Russell Jones’ other kids, Shaquita Jones also keeps his artistry alive through her own unique passions. In fact, in 2023, she got a tattoo running from her upper shoulder down to her thigh in commemoration of her father’s legacy. Through stylized cherry blossoms and lettering, she honors ODB’s spirit as a reminder of her own roots. Even though she didn’t follow in her father’s footsteps musically, she continues the family’s creative name by channeling her passion through writing, poetry, dancing, and designing. She also dabbles in modeling like her older sister.

Sustaining an interest in fashion, Shaquita often assembles remarkable looks to share with her followers—and aces her Halloween Costumes with her unique cosplays. She is also a mother to two kids, who frequent her Instagram account as she shares consistent updates about her life. Likewise, she’s close with her siblings and her mother, with the family reuniting frequently this year as the documentary’s promotion rolled out.

ODB Has a Few Other Kids

While Shaquita, Taniqua, and Barsun are Russell Jones’ only kids with his wife, Icelene, the rapper also had a few extramarital affairs, fathering a few other kids. Consequently, there’s reportedly a debate about whether he has seven or thirteen kids in total. In 2004, Icelene Jones commented on the same discussion, saying, “For the record, he has only three children. Nothing else was ever proven. There were never any blood tests or his signing any birth certificates. He had three children that we know are by his wife — by me.” Nonetheless, several of his other kids have spoken to the media since then.

Consequently, the public knows that Ashana Jones, Cheryl McCall, and Suzy Wong are all ODB’s kids, born outside of his marriage with Icelene. Since their father died without finalizing a will, Ashana and her half-siblings have faced immense trouble sharing in the rapper’s lasting legacy. In 2007, Cheryl McCall and Suzy Wong attempted to go after their father’s estate by calling for Icelene Jones’ removal as his estate manager to no avail. Likewise, Krishana Rucker, Ashana’s mother, was denied child support after his death but received a $500,000 settlement payment. Today, Ashana Jones and most of ODB’s other children lead a largely private life outside of the media’s scrutiny.

