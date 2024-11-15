Where is Rusty Sneiderman’s Family Now?

In November 2010, the shooting of Rusty Sneiderman in the parking lot of his son’s preschool presented a perplexing case. In the months that followed, attention turned to Hemy Neuman, Rusty’s wife Andrea Sneiderman’s boss, as a prime suspect. Andrea herself also faced scrutiny, leaving Rusty’s family shocked by the allegations against her. His parents, Don and Marilyn Sneiderman, along with his brother, Steve Sneiderman, spoke in public and attended all the trials to bring the perpetrators to justice. ABC’s episode of ’20/20′ titled ‘Fatal Disguise’ explores the intricate details of the case and the eventual uncovering of those responsible.

Rusty Sneiderman’s Family Started Doubting Andrea After His Death

On November 18, 2010, when Russell Jay “Rusty” Sneiderman was shot in the parking lot of his son’s preschool, his family was in Ohio. Donald and Marilyn Sneiderman were shocked and devastated by the brutal attack on their son. Steve Sneiderman, too, struggled to comprehend that his brother — his lifelong best friend — was gone. As the police investigation ramped up, the family desperately sought answers, though it would take some time before they received any.

The Sneiderman family wanted to support Rusty’s wife, Andrea, when she moved in with her parents along with her children. Donald, Marilyn, and Steve felt it was the right decision. However, in January 2011, when Andrea’s boss, Hemy Neuman, was arrested in connection with Rusty’s murder, they began to feel something was wrong. They claimed that they received a call from Andrea during which she apologized, and they sensed she knew more than she had previously revealed. They alleged that she was aware of Hemy’s intentions and had lied during the investigation, which raised serious concerns for them. Don added, “I thought she knew on January 4…I asked her if she had lied to me. All this whole charade has done is confirm everything that I thought. Nothing’s changed my mind.”

Rusty Sneiderman’s Family Demanded Custody of His Children

While the investigation into Hemy Neuman was ongoing, the police also began scrutinizing Andrea Sneiderman. In May 2012, Donald and Marilyn Sneiderman filed a “domestic relations” case seeking visitation rights with their grandchildren, as Andrea had increasingly limited, and at one point eliminated, their contact. In August 2012, Andrea was indicted on charges of murder, perjury, and other offenses. Shortly after, the grandparents filed a motion for an emergency custody hearing, alleging that Andrea’s parents and brother had helped cover up evidence of her affair with Hemy.

They claimed the children would be better off in their care. However, the children remained with Andrea’s parents, and the specifics of the case were unclear. In August 2013, when Andrea was sentenced to prison for perjury and making false statements related to Rusty’s murder, his family was present at the trial. Then, in December 2013, Donald, Marilyn, and Steve filed a civil lawsuit for wrongful death against Andrea, which was settled privately with the details kept confidential.

Donald Sneiderman Never Misses a Chance to Honor His Son’s Life

Donald Sneiderman, a retired accountant, had a successful career working at Sneiderman, Tomola & Co., and Levy Black & Sneiderman after earning his degree in Accountancy from UPenn. Now settled in Beachwood, Ohio, Donald cherishes the legacy of his son, Rusty, and continues to honor him even years later. He commemorates special occasions like Rusty’s birthday and holidays such as Father’s Day by remembering his son and keeping his memory alive.

In June 2024, on what would have been Rusty’s birthday, Donald wrote a heartfelt post in which is said, “Today is Rusty’s birthday. He would have been 50 years old if not for Hemy Neuman. Try to remember that smile. It is hard to do with the passage of time but I see it in my mind all the time.” To him, his son lives on in the memories of all those who knew him, and he will always stay with them.

Steve Sneiderman’s Career as a Lawyer is Thriving Today

Steve Sneiderman is a lawyer based out of Cleveland, Ohio, and he has built a successful career as the founding member of The Sneiderman Law Firm LLC. He established the firm in January 2014. With more than 22 years of experience in business and transactional law, Steve specializes in providing personal legal services to individuals and growing companies. His wife, Lisa Novack Sneiderman, is an integral part of the firm, practicing family law and working alongside Steve to help families navigate legal challenges.

A proud graduate of The Ohio State University, Steve’s professional success is rooted in his commitment to his clients and his family. Together, Steve and Lisa share a daughter, Samantha, now about 28 years old, who has grown into a remarkable young woman. Despite their busy careers, the small family cherishes their time together, often finding comfort in shared memories of Rusty. They make it a point to keep his memory alive, talking about him and celebrating the legacy he left behind on special occasions.

Read More: Hemy Neuman: Where is the Killer Now?