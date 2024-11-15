Andrea Sneiderman: Where is Rusty Sneiderman’s Wife Now?

When 36-year-old Russell “Rusty” Sneiderman was heinously murdered on the morning of November 18, 2010, right outside his son’s preschool after drop-off, it left the entire nation shaken to the core. That’s because, as explored in ABC’s ’20/20: Fatal Disguise,’ it soon came to light that his killer was none other than his wife and mother of two children’s boss at General Electric Energy, Hemy Neuman. As if that’s not enough, she herself was soon arrested, charged, and sentenced for lying under oath and hindering the investigation for not being truthful about her relationship with the latter.

Andrea and Rusty Sneiderman Seemingly Had a Great 15+ Years Together

It was back when Rusty was pursuing a Bachelor’s in Business at Indiana University in the early 1990s that he first met fellow student Andrea Robin Greenberg, only for them to feel an undeniable spark. They thus began dating and spent the rest of their time at school focusing on not just their studies but also on getting to know one another at a much deeper level by exploring new things. Therefore, they were ready to tie the knot following graduation, which they reportedly did right before relocating to Boston, Massachusetts, as he had gotten into the renowned MBA program at Harvard Business School.

It was around the 2000s that career opportunities led the Sneidermans to Atlanta, Georgia, where they were quickly able to build a happy, stable life for themselves and their growing family. After all, Andrea and Rusty were soon welcoming a daughter named Sophia, followed by their son Ian, all the while remaining actively involved in their community, philanthropy, and synagogue. Little did they know, though, that 2010 would turn their entire world upside down as Andrea’s boss at General Electric Energy would shoot him to death on November 18 following a preschool drop off of their son at around 9:10 am.

Andrea Sneiderman Has Long Been Accused of Having an Affair With Hemy Neuman

The news of Rusty’s murder was a shock to the entire Sneiderman clan, which is why none of them ever even hesitated to speak to the police regarding what they knew of him and his life. Andrea initially seemed to be in the same category, asserting that while they had a nearly idyllic marriage and two beautiful children, there was recently tension as Hemy had “hit on her.” She told officials she was quick to shut it down, but things changed after it came to light that he was the one to shoot Rusty on the fateful morning as evidence of them possibly having an affair came to light.

According to records, Andrea and Hemy were in constant communication until that fateful day and had even taken several business trips together across the globe in the past few months. From Florida, Virginia, Nevada, Colorado, South Carolina, and England as well as Scotland, they had been everywhere, with some witnesses claiming there was nothing platonic between them in the later trips. It was allegedly in Virginia that he opened up about having feelings for her, and they were reportedly soon getting physically intimate – however, Andrea has always denied having such an affair with him.

The most incriminating evidence against Andrea, though, is from November 10, 2010, as Rusty had dialed 911 after he smelled gas in his Atlanta home and went outside to check for a leak. According to his statements, there was a suspicious man sleeping in his backyard who ran away as soon as he noticed him coming around, and it seemed like he had a gun in his back pocket. This man was admittedly Hemy in disguise, with him having conceded he planned on shooting the entrepreneur that day itself, but he fled upon being spotted. As for Andrea’s involvement here, she had called Hemy twice in the hour before the incident and once more around 30 minutes after the 911 call.

Andrea Sneiderman is a Free Woman Today

With all the aforementioned details, Hemy’s defense team was able to assert during his early 2012 trial that although he was the triggerman, he was innocent on the grounds of insanity. They actually expressed that he was not in his right mind during the November 18 shooting as his admiration towards Andrea had turned into insanity, which she took advantage of to have her husband killed. In the end, with her testifying under oath that there was nothing between her and her boss, he was ultimately convicted and later sentenced to life in state prison without the possibility of parole.

As for Andrea, she was arrested in August 2012 on the charge of murder, lying under oath, and obstruction of justice, with officials believing she conspired with her lover Hemy to kill him. The murder charge was later dropped owing to a lack of evidence, but she was convicted of the latter two counts and sentenced to five years around a year later despite her plea to the judge. During her sentencing hearing, she emotionally pleaded to the judge to show her mercy, stating, “One of my greatest regrets will always be allowing this predator [Hemy] into my life… Mr. Neuman changed my children’s lives forever by killing their father. Please don’t make them live without their mother.”

In the end, even though the prosecutors had asked for 20 years, she was given a total of 5, with credit for time already served in both state custody as well as under house arrest. Nevertheless, she was granted parole from Lee Arrendale State Prison upon serving merely 22 months of her entire term in June 2014, and her parole/probation period also came to an end in 2017. Since then, it appears as if Andrea has been leading a quiet life well away from the spotlight, so all we know is that she has reclaimed her maiden name, is a private tutor, and is currently based in Alpharetta, Georgia, where loved ones surround her at every turn.

