Ruth and Boaz: Is 404 Based on a Real Band?

Directed by Alanna Brown, Netflix’s romantic drama film ‘Ruth & Boaz‘ explores the happenings in the life of Ruth Moably, an exceptionally talented singer from Atlanta, who is compelled to move to Tennessee to care for Naomi, an elderly widow. There, she crosses paths with Boaz, the proprietor of the House of Azra winery, where she finds employment. A complicated romance blossoms between them, fueled by Boaz’s admiration for Ruth’s voice and his determination to help her reignite her music career.

However, her past and prior music commitments pose significant hurdles. As their unique bond deepens, they confront challenges that threaten to separate them. One of the essential parts in the initial phase of the story is Ruth’s involvement in a band called “404,” which entertains people in the city of Atlanta. The band is a vital part of Ruth’s life in Atlanta, where she tries to achieve excellence as a singer and secure good deals.

404 is a Band Challenged By Difficult Circumstances

‘Ruth & Boaz’ is partly inspired by biblical characters of the same name appearing in the “Book of Ruth.” The writers Michael Elliot and Cory Tynan attempt to retell the story in a modern setting. The film opens with a performance from the two-member band 404, which includes Ruth and Breana. It gets loud cheers from the audience, indicating that it is a popular band. Though there are real-life bands in different countries called “404,” they are not the ones represented in the film, and there is no evidence that suggests that they serve as inspiration behind the band seen in the film.

Thus, the band shown in the film is a fictional creation that shows the reality and struggles of aspiring musicians. 404 gets a great opportunity from Syrus, the owner of Ice Grill Records, to sign a deal with Jermaine Dupri, the owner of the music label “So So Def.” However, Ruth begins to worry that it will ruin the soul of their music. 404 represents the struggle of amateur bands that are exploited by the corporate machinery. Syrus represents the reality of music label owners who try to control the creative process of musicians and also harass them for contractual obligations.

404 Represents the Struggles of Young Musicians in the Real World

Like artists in the real world, Ruth is forced to perform or compose music that goes against her values and musical taste. She even argues with Breana about the way their music has changed and compares it to the soulful songs that they composed while they were young. According to a 2024 report by the BBC, the death of Liam Payne sent shockwaves through the music industry. It talks about how young people in the music industry feel like they have no agency. Though the circumstances of Liam Payne were different than those of Ruth’s in the film, both of them are spiritually connected due to the fact that they tried to achieve something in the music industry as youngsters.

The argument is that fame comes at a cost, and it may require moral sacrifices. The British Phonographic Industry (BPI), an organization that represents record labels, opined that there is now an effort within the industry to look into the well-being of artists and the issues they face. Ruth becomes a victim of psychological exploitation at the hands of Syrus, who uses his authority as the owner of a record label to threaten her and also force her to enter into deals solely for his own benefit. 404 is a band that not only represents the struggles of young musicians in real life, but it also shows how music can sometimes become a mere commodity in the hands of people who don’t understand its true value. In conclusion, it can be said that 404, despite being a fictional band that appears in ‘Ruth & Boaz’, mirrors reality due to the way the narrative portrays its struggles in the world of corporate greed.

