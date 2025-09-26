Where Was Ruth & Boaz Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Alanna Brown’s romantic drama ‘Ruth & Boaz’ revolves around two people, Ruth and Boaz. Ruth is a hip-hop artist from Atlanta who, after undergoing a personal tragedy, decides to leave the city’s music scene and seek solace in rural Tennessee. While caring for an elderly woman, she meets Boaz, a vineyard owner. While hesitant at first, Ruth finds Boaz’s generosity attractive. While both find themselves inclining toward each other, Ruth’s past is unwilling to let her go. She cannot move on alone, but thankfully, she has Boaz, who offers not just support but patience as well. In keeping with the narrative, which offers a modern retelling of the Biblical story of Ruth and Boaz, the visuals of the Netflix movie provide the viewers with an authentic depiction of rural life and how one often needs to reach out to the roots for answers.

Ruth & Boaz Filming Locations

‘Ruth & Boaz’ was filmed in various parts of Georgia, namely Dahlonega, Atlanta, Locust Grove, and Greater Dahlonega, as well as Tennessee. Principal photography reportedly commenced in the first week of October 2024 and wrapped up in the third week of November the same year. The cast and crew worked under a tight schedule through the different locations for over a month, successfully bringing to life a romance rooted in faith.

Dahlonega, Georgia

Dahlonega, the county seat of Lumpkin County, became a base for filming. The Montaluce Winery & Restaurant, at 501 Hightower Church Road, doubled for the House of Azra winery, which Boaz owns in the movie. It also has a sister restaurant, Trattoria di Montaluce, and offers several spaces for social and official events. Dahlonega itself is reputed for its vineyards and wineries, which have earned it the title of the heart of the North Georgia Wine Country. Some of the well-known wineries are Wolf Mountain Vineyards & Winery, Cavender Creek Vineyards and Winery, Kaya Vineyard & Winery, and Three Sisters Vineyards & Winery.

Locust Grove, Georgia

Locust Grove, a city in Henry County, was also used to film many scenes. The historic buildings and greenery enabled the crew to highlight the rustic lifestyle Ruth resorts to. The area from Highway 42/Peeksville Road to Downtown southward, right beneath the junction of Highway 42/Indian Creek Road, was closed off. Smith Street and portions of Indian Creek Road were also closed for filming. A few scenes were reportedly taped in front of Warren Holder Equipment, located at 122 Cleveland Street.

Atlanta, Georgia

In Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, the crew utilized the soundstages of Tyler Perry Studios, owned by Tyler Perry, one of the movie’s producers. Located at 315 Deshler Street, the state-of-the-art studio boasts a 330-acre lot with 12 sound stages, and ready-to-film sets, including a police station, a bank, a courtroom, residential blocks, the White House, and many more. Other of Perry’s projects shot in the studio include ‘Duplicity,’ ‘Beauty in Black,’ ‘The Oval,’ and ‘All the Queen’s Men.’ Atlanta itself is nicknamed the Hollywood of the South and is one of the most popular locations for film and TV production worldwide.

Tennessee

The state of Tennessee, where the story is primarily set, was also utilized for additional shots. Lying in America’s southeastern region, it is a growing production hub, offering directors and producers myriad locations as well as cutting-edge facilities and lucrative tax incentives. From Beale Street, home of the blues, in Memphis, to the beautiful capital city of Nashville, to the banks of the Mississippi River, to the breathtaking Smoky Mountains, Tennessee’s landscape canvas offers creators the luxury of incorporating culture, heritage, and modernism in their projects. Perry’s war drama ‘The Six Triple Eight‘ was also filmed in Tennessee.

