Beauty in Black: Where is the Netflix Show Filmed?

Created by Tyler Perry, ‘Beauty in Black’ is a Netflix drama that follows the starkly contrasting lives of two women as they are inexplicably linked. Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) is forced out of her home by her mother, and she has to take on whatever work she can to survive. On the other hand, Mallory (Crystle Stewart) manages her business successfully but finds herself embroiled in family politics. The show is set in Atlanta, and its diverse visual gallery fluctuates between posh modern office settings and the neon-lit environments of the Magic City strip club.

Beauty in Black Filming Locations

Filming for ‘Beauty in Black’ takes place in Atlanta, Georgia, and some sequences are also taped in Chicago, Illinois. Netflix ordered the series in February 2024, and the cast was confirmed two months later in April, with principal photography likely beginning thereafter. The cast and crew seemed to cherish working on the show despite the many challenges it presented to them. “Bringing this show to life has been a challenging yet rewarding journey,” wrote cinematographer Justyn Moro on Instagram. “None of it would have been possible without the hard work, dedication, and talent of an incredible cast and crew. Truly grateful to be surrounded by such amazing people.”

Atlanta, Georgia

‘Beauty in Black’ is filmed primarily in Atlanta, Georgia, which is fitting for the show’s setting and themes. While shooting does take place on location, much of the production is carried out at Tyler Perry Studios, which has become a major hub for television and film production in Atlanta. Located on 315 Deshler Street Southwest, it sits in the heart of the city, on a 330-acre lot that formerly served as the grounds of Fort McPherson army base. The studio boasts 12 purpose-built soundstages ranging from 10,000 to 38,500 square feet. The expansive studio also features an array of standing sets and backlots. These include mansions, a lakeside cabin, offices, courts, airplane interiors, and numerous other commonly used sets in shows and films.

The modern white office space where Mallory and the family meet around a rectangular wooden table, seated in white leather chairs, is the law office standing set at the Tyler Perry Studios. In the background of the scene, there are white art pieces suspended from the ceiling and four orange chairs around a low table with white faux foliage in the center. When Norman (Richard Lawson) is seated at the bedside in a hospital room, where Olivia (Debbi Morgan) walks in to pray with him, the room is actually a part of the hospital standing set at Tyler Perry Studios. Other films and shows shot at the facility include ‘Sistas,’ ‘The Oval,’ ‘The Family That Preys,’ and ‘I Can Do Bad All by Myself.’

On-location filming took place at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis located at 265 Peachtree Center Avenue Northeast. The stunning atrium, elevators, and ribbed floors of the 4-star hotel can be seen extending upwards for 52 stories as Kimmie and her friend walk among the thronging crowds, with posters of Mallory and her company placed around it. Located in downtown Atlanta, the expansive hotel boasts restaurants, cafes, stores, conference rooms, and party venues in addition to its regular services. Shooting on location in the city also lends authenticity to the show, showcasing real-life Atlanta, from its upscale urban scenes to its more rugged, working-class areas.

Chicago, Illinois

The iconic cityscape of Chicago and its skyline dotted with skyscrapers is featured in ‘Beauty in Black.’ A production unit was dispatched to the Windy City of Illinois to tape sequences for an episode of the first season. The establishing shots of the glass-sided skyscrapers in the show are likely captured in Chicago, lending an air of wealth and power to the business family depicted in the show. The city is no stranger to film and TV production, hosting various successful shows over the years. Its awe-inspiring urban scale makes it a favored choice for filmmakers looking to bring their projects to life. Some projects lensed within its borders include Showtime’s ‘Shameless,’ HBO’s ‘Euphoria,’ and ‘The Good Wife.’

