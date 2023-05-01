Where Was The Family That Preys Filmed?

Written and directed by Tyler Perry, ‘The Family That Preys’ (also titled ‘Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys’) is a 2008 comedy-drama movie that revolves around the families of Charlotte Cartwright and Alice Pratt, who have maintained their friendships despite the difference in their social class. However, things take a turn when buried secrets, greed, and scandal involving both families come to light, making things a whole lot more complicated between the women. So, to save their long-running friendship and get some perspective about the situation, the two women embark on an eye-opening road trip across the nation.

In the meantime, Charlotte and Alice’s children get entangled in their own mess, negatively affecting the relationships between the two families. Starring some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard, Sanaa Lathan, Rockmond Dunbar, KaDee Strickland, and Cole Hauser, the drama movie mainly unfolds in and around the residences of the two families as they navigate the depth of their relationships in different settings. Hence, if you want to know where ‘The Family That Preys’ was shot, we have you covered!

The Family That Preys Filming Locations

‘The Family That Preys’ was filmed in Georgia, Louisiana, and Arizona, especially in Atlanta, Covington, New Orleans, Sonoita, Tucson, and the Grand Canyon. As per reports, the principal photography for the Tyler Perry directorial commenced in early March 2008. So, let’s not waste time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that appear in the Kathy Bates starrer!

Atlanta, Georgia

To kick off the production of ‘The Family That Preys,’ the production team set up camp in and around Atlanta. Being a Tyler Perry directorial, they utilized the facilities of Tyler Perry Studios at 315 Deshler Street Southwest in the city. Acquired by the eponymous director, the film studio is a 330-acre lot with 12 purpose-built sound stages, each with silent HVAC systems, catwalks, and hidden perms.

All these amenities make the Tyler Perry Studios a favorable shooting destination for many filmmakers. Over the years, it has hosted the production of several film projects. Some notable ones are ‘First Man,’ ‘Coming 2 America,’ ‘Meet the Browns,’ and ‘The Oval.’ Moreover, the house situated at 4795 Harris Trail features in a few scenes of the Sanaa Lathan starrer.

Covington, Georgia

The filming unit also took the production for ‘The Family That Preys’ to the city of Covington to make the most of the locales. In particular, the area outside the Town House Café at 1145 Washington Street Southwest can be spotted in a few scenes of the family drama movie. During the shooting process, the cast and crew members were also spotted lensing some portions inside Twelve Oaks Bed and Breakfast, previously known as Whitehall, at 2176 Monticello Street Southwest. Some exterior parts were also taped around Ivy Street between Monticello Street and Hendricks Street.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Additional portions of ‘The Family That Preys’ were recorded in and around New Orleans. There are several popular tourist destinations and sites in the city that you might spot in the backdrop of numerous scenes throughout the movie. Some include Bourbon Street, St. Louis Cathedral, the Superdome, the University of New Orleans, and Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge. Located on the Mississippi River, New Orleans has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows like ‘Renfield,’ ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ ‘Daisy Jones & The Six,’ and ‘Black Bird.’

Arizona

Tyler Perry and his team traveled to different parts of Arizona for shooting purposes, including the iconic Grand Canyon. It is a steep-sided canyon near Arizona’s Colorado River. The city of Tucson in Pima County and the census-designated place of Sonoita in Santa Cruz County are a couple of pivotal production locations that appear prominently in ‘The Family That Preys.’

