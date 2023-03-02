Where is Daisy Jones & The Six Filmed?

Based on the eponymous book written by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Amazon Prime’s ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ is a musical drama series created by Michael H. Weber and Scott Neustadter set in the 1970s that follows the rise of the titular band in the LA music scene as they become an overnight sensation and become one of the most iconic bands in the world. However, after reaching the heights they never imagined reaching, the band calls it quits.

Starring Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, and Suki Waterhouse, the show takes us beyond the glitz and the glamour and gives us a glimpse of their personal lives, and explores the reason they decided to quit despite being at the pinnacle of success. While the musical numbers that the band performs throughout the show keep the audience engrossed, the setting of the 1970s makes one eager to learn all about the filming sites of ‘Daisy Jones & The Six.’ If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share regarding the same!

Daisy Jones & The Six Filming Locations

‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ is filmed in California, Louisiana, and Greece, specifically in Los Angeles County, New Orleans, Hammond, Baton Rouge, Port Allen, Athens, and Hydra. The shooting for the series was supposed to begin in the spring of 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the plans got postponed. After more than a year of delay, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration commenced in late September 2021 and wrapped up in early June 2022. So, without further ado, let us take you to the 1970s and give you a detailed account of all the specific sites that appear in the Amazon Prime show!

Los Angeles County, California

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ are lensed in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the country. In fact, the first block of season 1 was shot across the county, primarily in Stage 21 of the Paramount Studios at 5555 Melrose Avenue in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The film studio is home to 30 different sound stages, sufficient mill space, numerous wardrobe cages, and a massive backlot area. All these amenities make it a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions. Moreover, a few key portions of the musical series are seemingly recorded in Sound City Studios Inc at 15456 Cabrito Road in LA’s Van Nuys neighborhood.

West Hollywood, especially the Sunset Strip, serves as one of the primary production locations for the show. For instance, the filming unit sets up camp in and around Whisky a Go Go at 8901 Sunset Boulevard, The Sun Bee Food Mart at 8860 Sunset Boulevard, some private homes and mansions, and The Viper Room at 8852 Sunset Boulevard, which doubled as Filthy McNasty’s with all the appropriate street signs and marquee. Furthermore, as per reports, the locales of Lake Los Angeles are used as Arizona’s Mount Baldy for the scenes where the band does a photo shoot for their album cover.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Several important scenes for ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ are also taped in New Orleans, the most populous city in Louisiana and the 12th most populous city in the Southeastern United States. New Orleans City Park at 1 Palm Drive and one of the gas stations in the city feature in various scenes throughout the series. Moreover, the Tad Gormley Stadium at 5400 Stadium Drive is transformed into Chicago’s Soldier Field as the production team built a special stage for the concert scenes in the ninth episode of season 1.

Other Locations in Louisiana

For shooting purposes, the cast and crew members travel to numerous other locations across Louisiana, including the cities of Hammond and Baton Rouge. In addition, the city of Port Allen in West Baton Rouge Parish and Lake Pontchartrain can be spotted in a few sequences of the drama series.

Athens, Greece

Additional portions for ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ are lensed in Athens, the capital and largest city of Greece. Situated across the central plain of Attica, Athens is a Beta-status global city and is known to be one of the biggest economic centers in Southeastern Europe, with tourism being the leading contributor to the city’s economy.

Hydra, Greece

The filming unit of the Riley Keough starrer also sets up camp in Hydra, one of the Saronic Islands of Greece, to shoot a few sequences. Located in the Aegean Sea between the Myrtoan Sea and the Argolic Gulf, Hydra is home to various churches and Orthodox monasteries, including Profitis Ilias, Ayia Efpraxia, and the Monastery of the Dormition of the Virgin.

