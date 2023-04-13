Where Was Renfield (2023) Filmed?

Inspired by the 1897 novel titled ‘Dracula’ by Bram Stoker, ‘Renfield’ is a comedy horror movie helmed by Chris McKay that stars Nicholas Hoult as Renfield, a tortured henchman of Count Dracula, history’s most narcissistic boss, portrayed by Nicolas Cage. The titular character is forced to serve the Count by procuring prey for him and aiding him in every way possible, no matter how debased it is. However, he decides to let go of his centuries-long servitude towards Dracula when he falls in love with a traffic cop named Rebecca Quincy.

Together, Renfield and Rebecca try to figure out a way for the former to break free of the Count’s servitude and live outside his shadow, and taste freedom once and for all. The Dracula film unfolds in modern-day New Orleans with Renfield and the Count spilling blood in different settings, be it their residence, an occult-themed restaurant, or the kill room with several torture devices inside an abandoned church. All these eerie locations complement the thrilling vibe of the narrative, making many of you curious about the filming sites of ‘Renfield.’ In that case, we have got you covered!

Renfield Filming Locations

‘Renfield’ was filmed in Louisiana, specifically in and around New Orleans. As per reports, the principal photography of the Nicolas Cage starrer commenced in early February 2022 and wrapped up in mid-April of the same year. So, let’s not waste any time and explore all the specific locations that make an appearance in the comedy thriller movie, shall we?

New Orleans, Louisiana

As mentioned above, the story is based in New Orleans, so the production team of ‘Renfield’ decided to shoot a majority of the sequences on location in NOLA itself. They reportedly utilized a soundstage of one of the film studios in and around New Orleans, where Dracula’s basement and the hospital basement were constructed. Apart from that, various pivotal scenes for the film were also shot on-location against the backdrop of some real architecture and ambiance of the city, making New Orleans another significant character in the movie.

In late March 2022, many locals and passersby spotted Nicholas Hoult and other cast members taping a few key portions for the movie in and around Gallier Hall at 545 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans. During the early stages of production, on February 8, 2022, over 20 vehicles belonging to the crew members were burglarized in a parking lot near Mardi Gras World on Tchoupitoulas Street.

Interestingly enough, a security guard was on duty at the time of the incident. One of the crew members named Elmo Peoples shared his frustration at the situation with 4WWL saying that they stole his insurance papers, two bank cards, and a laptop. ‘Renfield’ features plenty of other intriguing locations where some gory action takes place, including the Lobos’ lavish mansion and the run-down hospital where Renfield and the Count reside together. The scenes involving these locations are either taped in a film studio or using real-life locations.

In late March 2023, on the red carpet of the Overlook Film Festival at the Prytania Theatre Uptown, director Chris McKay revealed his personal and aesthetic reasons for choosing New Orleans. McKay said, “It’s the only city in the States that looks like a European city and feels like a European city, so I wanted something that was both modern and new and original to ‘Dracula’ but had connections to his past. The fact that there’s French and Spanish architecture and that sort of thing – that’s important to me. And then there’s the Anne Rice stuff and the fact that it’s a nighttime city. All that factored into it. I just love the city, so, selfishly, wanted to shoot here.”

