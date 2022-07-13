Where Was Where the Crawdads Sing Filmed?

Directed by Olivia Newman, ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ is a mystery drama film based on Delia Owens’ best-selling novel of the same name. It follows Catherine “Kya” Clark, a young girl living in isolation from the rest of human civilization. However, Kya’s life turns upside down after she is accused of murdering local football star Chase Andrews.

The film is set against the backdrop of a North Carolina marsh and features the state’s countryside. Therefore, we are sure viewers must be curious to learn more about the movie’s filming locations. In that case, here is everything you need to know about the filming sites of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing.’

Where the Crawdads Sing Filming Locations

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ is primarily set in rural North Carolina. However, the film was almost exclusively filmed on location in the state of Louisiana. The state is known for its wetlands, making it an ideal stand-in for the North Carolina marshes wherein the story unfolds. Filming on the project commenced on March 30, 2021, and lasted for roughly three months. However, filming was regularly disrupted by harsh weather conditions in Louisiana. Principal photography on the film concluded on June 28, 2021. Let’s take a closer look at the movie’s exact filming spots.

Houma, Louisiana

The movie was extensively filmed in Houma, a city in the Terrebonne Parish of Louisiana. Filming took place in and around Lafayette Street, which was transformed into the fictional fishing village Barkley Cove. The production team also arranged era-appropriate props and converted storefronts to recreate the rustic looks of the 1950s and 60s. Local spots such as Linsi L Cenac Interiors, situated at 300 Belanger Street Suite B, and La Boujee Boutique, located at Belanger Street Suite A, appear in the film.

St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana

The cast and crew also visited St. Tammany Parish to film some portions of the movie. The scenes featuring Kya’s home in the marshes were filmed in parts of Fontainebleau State Park and Fairview-Riverside State Park. The former is located at 62883 LA-1089 in Mandeville, while the latter is at 119 Fairview Drive in Madisonville. Some scenes were likely also filmed in other parts of Mandeville and Madisonville.

Chalmette, Louisiana

Chalmette, the seat of St. Bernard Parish, is also among the movie’s filming locations. The courthouse scenes in the film’s second half were shot at St. Bernard Parish Courthouse. The courthouse is located at West St Bernard Highway in Chalmette.

New Orleans, Louisiana

The iconic city of New Orleans serves as the backdrop for some scenes in the film. The cast and crew shot crucial sequences in and around the city. New Orleans is known for its vibrant nightlife, music, and cuisine. Popular shows such as ‘Black Bird,’ ‘True Detective,’ ‘American Horror Story,’ and ‘The Originals’ have been filmed in New Orleans.

