Ruth Pyne Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

When a loving wife and mother, Ruth Pyne, was found murdered and covered in her own blood in her residence’s garage in 2011, it caught everyone close to her by surprise. This devastating and mysterious case is covered in the episode titled ‘Behind Closed Doors: Pyne’ of ‘Dateline NBC.’ While it provides us with a detailed account of the woman’s murder, the episode also shows how the seemingly picture-perfect life of the close-knit Pyne family was shattered after this terrible tragedy. If you are intrigued and wish to learn more intricate details about the case, we have got you covered. Here is everything you need to know!

How Did Ruth Pyne Die?

Welcomed into the world on November 26, 1959, by Edward J. Hock and Doreen Hock, Ruth Anne Hock Pyne grew up in the western suburb of Metro Detroit — South Lyon — along with her four siblings —Eddie Hock, Susan Showerman, Linda Jarvie, and George Hock. She attended South Lyon High School and graduated from there in the year 1977, after which she began working at the local hardware store. Coincidentally, her former high school classmate, Bernie Pyne, also worked at the same hardware store.

After rejecting Bernie’s advances at first, Ruth ended up falling for him eventually, and soon, the two started dating. As they fell head over heels in love with each other, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level and tied the knot on February 20, 1979, at the tender age of 19. While Bernie worked as an automotive engineer, Ruth worked as a dental assistant and was also a proud member of the National Dental Assistants Association. Cherished among her colleagues, Ruth resorted to several activities to pass her time, such as crocheting, cross stitching, relaxing by the poolside, reading, spending quality time with her family, and walking through the neighborhood.

Alongside her husband, Ruth was a member of Cornerstone Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Brighton as well. Considered to be a spiritual person, she attended bible study and regularly participated in many church activities. The couple waited for a decade or so before welcoming their first child in 1989, whom they named Jeffrey. Then another decade later, they gave birth to their daughter and named her Julia. After stepping into motherhood, Ruth quit working and turned into a homemaker to spend time with her growing children and raise them well.

The Pyne family underwent a tough time around the time of Julia’s birth as Ruth started facing severe mental health issues. She became paranoid and at times thought that the women in the church were out to get her. Upon medical evaluation, she was reportedly diagnosed with late-onset bipolar disorder. Although she responded quite well to medications and showed signs of improvement, she failed to take them consistently.

Due to her non-compliant behavior with her medications, Ruth faced several psychiatric issues and was even hospitalized for the same. She was known to have violent and unpredictable outbursts, sometimes affecting both her husband and son Jeffrey. Moreover, according to sources, in 2010, she attacked her son and got arrested for domestic violence. When she agreed to remain compliant with her medications, her charges were dropped.

Given her deteriorating mental health, Bernie asked for a divorce, but Ruth convinced him to stay by promising to take her medications and do everything she can to make their marriage work. Things seemed to be going well for the Pynes but only until May 27, 2011, when she was found murdered in their home’s garage. Bernie believed it was suicide, but when the police arrived, they found out that she was bludgeoned and stabbed 16 times in the neck by the perpetrator between 12 and 2 PM that day. Upon investigating the crime scene, the authorities found a drop of blood on a sink in the house, hinting toward the fact that the killer cleaned up inside the house.

Who Killed Ruth Pyne?

After the suspicious circumstances, the police indulged in the interrogation process, starting with the 51-year-old’s husband, Bernie. Apart from passing the lie detector test, he also had a solid alibi during the time of the murder, which made the police cross him off of their suspicions list. Next, they turned their attention toward her 21-year-old son, Jeffrey, who came home with blisters on both of his hands that afternoon. While he claimed that he had received the injuries by moving wooded pallets at the orchard, his experienced co-workers and manager suggested that it was highly unlikely that moving pallets could cause such an injury.

This unreasonable claim only made the authorities look into Jeffrey in a more intricate manner as they investigated his alibi after that. Reportedly, he said he had called a neighbor that afternoon around 1:30 pm informing her that he would be at her house for transplanting the lilac bushes. But the neighbor denied seeing Jeffrey there that afternoon and said that the transplanting was done a few days before. Furthermore, he claimed that he left for work around 1:30 PM while his mother was asleep.

However, it made matters worse for Jeffrey because he arrived at his work shift at approximately 3 PM. This gave the authorities another reason to strengthen their suspicion as he could not justify his alibi at the time of the murder. With all things considered, from Jeffrey’s unconvincing reason for his injured hands and his lack of alibi between 1:30 and 3 PM, the police did not hesitate to charge him with first-degree murder in October 2011.

Jeffrey’s father Bernie and sister Julia believed that he was not capable of causing any harm to Ruth as they were doing quite well for the past few months prior to her death. They suggested that it was perhaps someone from the mental hospital that murdered her. However, at his trial, the jury decided against first-degree murder and convicted him of second-degree murder on December 18, 2012, for killing his mother.

