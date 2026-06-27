Ryan Bane: What Happened to Sarm Heslop’s Boyfriend?

In March 2021, Ryan Bane was living aboard his catamaran, Siren Song, with his girlfriend, Sarm Heslop. The vessel was anchored off Cruz Bay in the US Virgin Islands, a short distance from shore. After the couple went out for dinner one evening, Ryan later reported that Sarm had disappeared during the night. Despite extensive searches over the days that followed, no trace of Sarm was ever found. Throughout the investigation, Ryan remained a central figure because he was the last known person to see her alive. His actions in the hours after her disappearance have been the subject of considerable scrutiny. NBC’s ‘Dateline: Siren Song’ examines the case in detail and explores the many mysteries that continue to surround it.

Ryan Bane Expessed His Belief That Sarm Heslop Had Fallen Overboard

Ryan Bane grew up in Orion Township, Michigan. While little has been publicly revealed about his early years, he eventually built a career as a charter captain and was working in the Caribbean by 2020. It was around this time that he met Sarm Heslop through a dating app. By 2021, Sarm had joined him aboard his catamaran, Siren Song, where she worked as a chef while Ryan continued operating the excursion business as captain. The luxury yacht regularly took tourists on trips around the Caribbean islands. On March 7, 2021, Ryan and Sarm used a dinghy to travel ashore and have dinner at a restaurant on St. John. According to Ryan’s account, they later returned to the boat, and Sarm was asleep by around 10 pm.

At around 2:30 am, Ryan later said that he was awakened by a noise and realized that Sarm was nowhere to be found on the boat. He reported her missing to local authorities and was advised to contact the Coast Guard as well. At the time, Ryan said that he believed she may have fallen overboard. However, it was not until about 11:00 am the following day that the Coast Guard was informed and the search for Sarm officially began. In the immediate aftermath, Ryan cooperated with investigators and turned over Sarm’s phone, wallet, and other personal belongings that remained aboard the vessel. A few days later, however, he retained legal counsel, and according to reports, invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. He also reportedly exercised his rights under the Fourth Amendment and refused to allow authorities to search his yacht.

Ryan Bane Hasn’t Given Any Further Information to the Detectives

Ryan Bane has had no further public involvement with authorities in connection with Sarm Heslop’s disappearance. Over the years, Sarm’s family has repeatedly expressed concerns about his actions and questioned why more than nine hours passed before the Coast Guard was notified that she was missing. However, Ryan’s attorney has consistently defended his conduct, maintaining that he immediately called 911 after realizing Sarm was gone and expected authorities to respond. According to the lawyer, Ryan later contacted the Coast Guard when no one arrived at the boat the following day. The lawyer also noted that Coast Guard personnel boarded Siren Song on two separate occasions following Sarm’s disappearance.

Ryan’s ex-wife, Cori Stevenson, has publicly spoken about their relationship and alleged that their marriage was troubled. As per The Sun, Ryan was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault in 2011, for which he pleaded guilty and served 21 days in jail out of a 60-day sentence. In November 2021, Ryan put Siren Song up for sale and has since largely stayed out of the public eye. Reports suggest that he has been pursuing his goal of becoming a pilot while maintaining a low profile. Detectives involved in Sarm Heslop’s case have repeatedly urged him to speak with investigators, but his attorney has continued to defend his decision not to do so. The lawyer has argued that Ryan’s silence should not be viewed as an admission of guilt.

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