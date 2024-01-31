Are Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘NASCAR: Full Speed’ follows various NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing) racers as they try to be among the top participants and take home the cup that many dream of. Among the stars who shined brightly in the sports documentary series, Ryan Blaney as especially garnered much positive attention due to his impressive performance. His relationship with his partner Gianna Tulio has also captured the attention of many, with people wondering about how the two are doing.

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio’s Journey Together

During their appearance in the Netflix series, Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio could be seen easily gushing about their respective partners. Given the hectic nature of his career, Ryan especially seemed immensely glad about his partner’s supportive and understanding nature. On more than one occasion, he confessed just how much he appreciated Gianna’s presence in his life. The couple started dating in July 2020 and easily captured the attention of the world.

Gianna’s supportive nature also meant that she is often seen attending Ryan’s races despite the anxiety that it seemingly causes her. In the series, she confessed how sometimes watching the race from the viewing area overwhelmed her, leading her to seek refuge in the truck. However, at the end of the races, she is always ready to cheer Ryan on, no matter the result. The couple’s relationship certainly has gained the approval of their fans, who always seem delighted to see them together.

Interstingly, Gianna apparently had no idea about the world of sports racing before she began dating Ryan. “Gianna knew nothing about racing when we started dating,” Ryan shared. “I mean, she had no idea about the sport at all. You know, she’s a pro now. She understands the dangers of it and understands the risk.”

Additionally, it seems like Gianna is on good terms with Ryan’s sister, Erin Blaney. The latter herself attended the 2023 events to cheer on her brother as well as boyfriend William Byron. The good relationship between the two ladies is certainly a positive sign. When Ryan and Gianna completed three years together in July 2023, the NASCAR driver took to social media to express his appreciation through an Instagram post with the caption, “3 years with this absolute gem. Thank you for being my love and best friend. Cheers dear! Had fun celebrating yesterday.”

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio Are Now Engaged

Given the sheer warmth that Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio often exuded when around each other, the world could hardly wait to see what was in store for them next. 2023 was certainly a lucky year for Ryan, who bagged the NASCAR championship trophy for the year. He then decided to take a huge leap in his personal life by asking his beloved girlfriend to marry him. The question was popped on December 12, 2023, with Gianna happily agreeing to the proposal, much to the joy of the duo and their loved ones.

“I said yes to my forever,” Gianna wrote on Instagram while sharing the news of the proposal as well as a picture of the event. Ryan chose to ask the question while the two were in Leavenworth, Washington, and the scenic location combined with surrounding snow truly seemed to add to the charm and romance of the occasion. Now that the couple is quite happily engaged and seems intent on continuing their happy journey, their fans are hopeful to see more of them together, either at NASCAR events or on social media.

