Sabrina and Steven: Is the Love is Blind UK Couple Still Together?

Falling in love without seeing the other person is a daring choice that not many can handle. However, this is precisely the challenge contestants on Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: UK‘ embrace. As they choose to tie the knot, they must first test their relationship in the real world. In the first season, Sabrina Vittoria and Steven Smith decided to take this significant step within just a few days of talking to each other through separate pods. Initially apprehensive about the experiment, they were both surprised by how quickly they connected and had no hesitation in pairing up for the season.

Sabrina and Steven Quickly Fell Into a Comfortable Rhythm

Sabrina Vittoria and Steven Smith entered the season from places of vulnerability. Sabrina had recently lost her beloved grandmother, Gigi, and felt the need for a partner during such challenging times. From their first conversation, Sabrina and Steven discovered they shared a common language and aligned values. Both prioritized meditation and spirituality, actively caring for their mental and emotional health. It wasn’t long before they began looking forward to their meetings, feeling something special bloom in their hearts.

Soon, they began sharing some of the most private and intimate parts of their lives. Steven told Sabrina about his tumultuous upbringing, where his parents frequently reconciled and broke up until they finally divorced when he was 16. Witnessing such instability, he was determined not to repeat the same patterns and believed that Sabrina could help him achieve a more stable life. Sabrina, in turn, shared how her father left her family when she was young, and it was only then that she discovered he wasn’t her biological father. This experience contributed to her trust issues with men, but she felt safe and secure with Steven. Recognizing their special bond, Steven proposed with a poem he had written for her, and she said yes.

Sabrina and Steven Are Probably Not With Each Other Anymore

When they saw each other at the altar, they felt confident about their choice and happily got engaged. They walked hand in hand onto the Greek island, very much in love, and from then on, it was smooth sailing for the two of them. They had been able to talk and find common ground on differing opinions, such as their plans about children. Sabrina initially didn’t want any, while Steven did. She explained that in 4-5 years, she wouldn’t be able to conceive biologically, so surrogacy and adoption were their only options. Steven was ready for what this meant, and after their honeymoon, they were hopeful they could resolve all their differences with the same gentleness and patience.

As of now, neither Sabrina nor Steven has given any indication of their relationship status. They do not follow each other on social media and have not been seen together in public. Despite Sabrina’s eagerness to move from Belfast to London, where Steven lived, geographical distance could have contributed to any strain between them. She even visited London in July 2024, but has made no indication that she met Steven during the time or not. Alternatively, they might be keeping things private for now and avoiding any attention. The true status of their relationship remains unknown unless one of them drops hints or makes a public statement.

Sabrina Vittoria Has Been Enjoying Her Luxurious Vacations

Sabrina continues to thrive in Belfast, where she serves as the Director of Marketing and Communications for a prominent firm. Her career accomplishments are impressive, and her luxurious travels showcase her ability to balance hard work with well-deserved leisure. In May 2024, she embarked on a picturesque journey to Rhodes Island in Greece, soaking in the sun and culture. Just two months later, she savored the serene beauty of the Balearic Islands in Spain, living comfortably and stylishly.

Sabrina’s passion for fashion is evident in her impeccable sense of style. She never steps out without looking her absolute best, turning heads with her sophisticated and well-curated outfits. Her talent for fashion and a keen eye for detail makes her a standout wherever she goes. At 35, she is the epitome of a modern, successful woman who has mastered balancing professional fulfillment with personal joy. She takes pride in her achievements and relishes the freedom to explore the world in style.

Steven Smith is Making His Mark as a Personal Trainer

Steven Smith has lived in London for over 14 years and has made significant strides in his field. Since July 2020, he has been the owner of Funk Crossfit, dedicated to revamping the traditional fitness environment, achieving notable success, and working autonomously. Previously, he freelanced as an MEP Pre-Construction Consultant, but since February 2024, he has focused solely on his entrepreneurial ventures. A fitness enthusiast, he also works as a personal trainer and an online health coach, helping others achieve their wellness goals. In August 2024, he announced the joyous news of becoming an uncle, spending time with his niece, and basking in the love and warmth of his family.

