Did Chris Evans Go Bald For Sacrifice? Did He Use a Bald Cap?

Helmed by Romain Gavras, Netflix’s ‘Sacrifice’ follows Mike Tyler as he goes from a struggling actor to a chosen man who might be able to stop the world from ending. His role in this prophecy, though, isn’t entirely voluntary, as he is made into a hostage by an eco-terrorist group and forcibly taken to the site of his sacrifice. However, as he clashes heads with the group leader Joan, the doubts and insecurities he has suppressed come to the surface. One such aspect is that Mike is having a hard time accepting the fact that he is getting old. Though he tries all sorts of new trends and gimmicks to be one with the times, it isn’t until he is forced into having a hallucinatory episode that his deepest fears actually manifest in him getting bald.

Chris Evan Dons a Bald Cap to Portray Mike Taylor Having an Identity Crisis

For his role as Mike Taylor in ‘Sacrifice,’ Chris Evans appears to be sporting a bald cap for one specific scene, one with bold, meta connotations. While Evans has famously sported a classic bald or buzz cut look at numerous points in his career, this marks one of the rare occasions when he relies on prosthetics to complete a character’s design. The reason for this is rather self-explanatory, as Mark appears bald only for a brief sequence, which itself is part of a hallucination. For the most part, Evans actually has the opposite styling, with longer, wavy hair and a thick beard. Thus, it makes more sense for him to rely on a bald cap to make it work, and it feels seamless enough on screen.

Mike’s bald look in the film actually carries a lot of thematic weight, as it represents some of his deepest insecurities as an actor, losing his physical appeal. There is also a meta connection to be made here, as much like Evans himself, Mike is depicted as an aging actor who became a household name due to his work in some blockbuster titles. Discussing these parallels, director and co-writer Romain Gavras told Empire, “There were definitely things to draw on from his point of view,” before adding, “We cranked the button to 11, the scope of the actor and him being confused by reality and what’s happening to him.”

While Evans might not relate to many of the details that define Mike as a character, he nonetheless pours his heart into the role. A big part of that is getting into Mike’s headspace and accessing all of his insecurities. “I was less interested in playing a guy whose profession I can relate to so much as playing a guy that is feeling what I think a lot of people are feeling,” Evans explained in a conversation with Tudum. This is not his first time donning a bald cap either, as the actor wore a bald cap with a wig and neck prosthetics to portray old Steve Rogers in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

Read More: Sacrifice Ending Explained: Why Does Mike Jump? Does He Save the World?