Sage Ahrens-Nichols: Where is Survivor 49 Contestant Now?

CBS’ ‘Survivor’ has long been a source of inspiration and shows that success is about more than just physical strength. It’s about strategy, resilience, and mental toughness. The show highlights how players must adapt, outwit, and endure to come out on top. In season 49, Sage Ahrens-Nichols proved she had exactly what it takes, quickly adjusting to her environment and embracing every challenge that came her way. Her determination and mindset demonstrated that she was ready to go the distance, playing not just to survive each episode but to thrive and stay focused on the bigger picture of the game.

Sage Ahrens-Nichols Wasn’t Averse to Using Strategy to Secure Her Position

Sage Ahrens-Nichols shared that her preparation for the season went far beyond just physical training. She focused on aligning her mind and body and understood that mental strength would give her an advantage over others. Competing for the $1 million prize required more than endurance and it demanded emotional control. Having watched past contestants struggle with the isolation and psychological toll of the game, Sage made sure she was ready to face those challenges head-on.

She was determined to stay true to her morals while still playing a sharp, strategic game and was unafraid to make moves or backstab when necessary. She emphasized that knowing where to draw the line was key to her approach. Competing on the beaches of the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji as a member of the Uli tribe, she stayed present and focused and used her preparation to rise above the chaos and stay in control.

Sage Ahrens-Nichols Specializes in Various Domains as a Therapist Today

Sage Ahrens-Nichols’ professional path is as inspiring as her time on the season. Growing up in Roxboro, North Carolina, she often felt like an outsider because neither of her parents was originally from the area. She attended Roxboro Community School with her twin brother, who has been one of her closest companions throughout her life. Many of her classmates assumed she would go into cosmetology, but Sage had a different vision for her future. When her brother was accepted into an out-of-state private college, she realized her family couldn’t afford to send two kids to college simultaneously, so she made the decision to join the Army. Six months after finishing school, she began Boot Camp and later served in Afghanistan, an experience that deeply shaped her perspective.

After returning from deployment, Sage reflected on her purpose and decided to pursue a career helping others. Having personally faced mental health challenges growing up and having witnessed loved ones struggle as well, she felt called to support people through similar experiences. Today, Sage is a licensed clinical social worker and therapist. She is proudly associated with Grit City Counseling, where she works with individuals and families on a range of concerns. She specializes in working with teens and emerging adults, providing a safe and affirming space to explore identity, navigate life transitions, and develop coping strategies.

She identifies as a queer and neurodivergent therapist and brings a lived experience to her work, helping clients feel seen and understood. She is particularly passionate about serving the LGBTQIA+ community, neurodivergent individuals, and members of the military and veteran populations who may face unique emotional and psychological challenges. She holds a Licensed Social Work Associate & Independent Clinical (LSWAIC) credential, which allows her to provide therapy independently. Sage’s approach combines compassion and empowerment, encouraging her clients to create meaningful lives. Whether it’s supporting someone through trauma, anxiety, or the stress of military life, she is committed to walking alongside her clients on their healing journey. She is no stranger to reality TV, as she started applying for ‘Big Brother’ in 2019, but it did not pan out. Though she was an alternate for season 47 of ‘Survivor,’ season 49 is the one she was destined to be in the series.

Sage Ahrens-Nichols is Likely Leading a Fulfilling Life With her Husband

Sage Ahrens-Nichols is currently based in Tacoma, Washington, where she leads a grounded yet purpose-driven life. Although she keeps most of her personal affairs private, it appears that she is married to Tony Godwin, a medical health professional who shares her passion for helping others. Together, they form a strong and supportive partnership. Sage is known to be politically aware and active, and she occasionally shares her perspectives on important developments and advocates for causes that align with her values.

Despite her busy professional life, she maintains a close relationship with both of her parents. They are divorced, but she credits both of them for playing a big part in shaping the person she has become. She also enjoys a circle of friends who respect her and celebrate her for exactly who she is. Whether it’s quiet evenings in Tacoma or meaningful conversations with her loved ones, Sage continues to live with intention and create space for connection, advocacy, and balance in her life.

