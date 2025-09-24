Kimberly “Annie” Davis: Where is Survivor 49 Contestant Now?

CBS’ ‘Survivor’ is widely regarded as one of the toughest reality competitions as it demands a combination of mental strength, physical endurance, and social strategy. In Season 49, Kimberly “Annie” Davis saw it as the perfect opportunity to push herself in a new way. Having experienced the highs and lows of life, she took on the challenge with a readiness to test her limits and prove her strength. Watching ‘Survivor’ had been a tradition in her family, though she hadn’t followed every season sequentially. Still, she understood the show’s allure, and when Jeff Probst appeared on screen, encouraging viewers to apply, she felt an instant pull, and this was her moment.

When Davis received the callback, it took her a while to believe it was really happening. Drawing on her life experiences, she felt mentally and emotionally prepared to face the game. With only four weeks to prepare, she focused on trusting that everything she had learned so far would serve her well. Joining the Kele tribe, Davis quickly adapted to camp life, built connections, and proved she was ready to give it her all and push through whatever obstacles came her way.

Kimberly “Annie” Davis is Running Two Successful Enterprises Today

Kimberly “Annie” Davis has built an impressive professional career in science, rehabilitation, and entrepreneurship. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Pre-Medicine/Pre-Medical Studies from Portland State University in 2004 and went on to complete her Doctorate of Chiropractic at the University of Western States in 2008. During her time there, she was an active member of the Sports Medicine and Research societies and worked as an Anatomy and Physiology tutor. Early in her career, she practiced as a Chiropractic Physician at Equilibrium, a family practice clinic in Portland, Oregon. She later became a Research Clinician at the University of Western States.

In 2011, Davis’ worked as a Chiropractic Physician at Upper Echelon Fitness, a sport-specific physical therapy and training facility for runners and triathletes, where she specialized in functional rehab, medical bike fits, running biomechanics, and training. She then moved to Austin, Texas, joining Active Sports Therapy and Rehabilitation as a Sports Chiropractor and continued her work in sports injury treatment and rehab. In April 2016, Davis founded RunLab, which is dedicated to gait diagnostics and movement science. It has two Austin locations offering gait evaluations, sport-specific rehabilitation, gait retraining, footwear recommendations, and community education. In 2018, she expanded her vision nationally with RunLab.US, which provides runners across the country with access to a patent-pending, full-body structural and movement analysis through RunLab Gait Imaging Centers and self-film options.

She has spoken about the challenges her company faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the staffing shortages and operational adjustments required to continue serving the running community. In addition to RunLab, Davis is the Co-Founder of Empowered Coffee, which was launched in February 2018. This Austin-based coffee company is committed to inclusive hiring practices, employing adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, and donating 100% of its proceeds to programs encouraging physical fitness in the special needs population. Her professional path demonstrates a consistent focus on helping individuals optimize their physical potential while simultaneously building businesses that embody her values of inclusion, education, and accessibility.

Kimberly “Annie” Davis is Following Her Passion For Music by Leading a Band

Coming from a modest background, Kimberly Davis faced many challenges growing up and admitted that there were times when resources were scarce. As a child, she picked up the trumpet with the simple belief that if she could play an instrument, she would always have a way to stay employed. Her talent earned her a trumpet scholarship, but personal circumstances and a sense that she should be doing “more” led her to put music aside. For years, she didn’t think much about performing, focusing instead on her education, career, and eventually her entrepreneurial ventures.

It wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic, when Davis’ company was struggling with losses, that Davis turned back to music as an outlet. She first tried to learn the drums, but soon realized that starting as a brand-new drummer wasn’t practical. She then picked up the guitar, discovered her voice as a songwriter, and began playing at open mics around Austin, Texas. The experience reignited her love for music and gave her a new creative direction. By 2023, her efforts had paid off, and she was signed to a label and named CME of Texas American Artist of the Year.

As pandemic restrictions lifted, Davis formed her band, Trashy Annie, which quickly developed a devoted fan base. Known for their high-energy performances and unapologetic rock-and-roll attitude, the band has been touring extensively and has headlined major events, including a motorcycle rally in the Midwest in July 2025. Their songs “Crazy Bitch,” “Sugar,” and “Nuclear Meltdown” have become fan favorites, racking up streams across platforms. The band continues to gain momentum, with upcoming concerts scheduled in Dallas, TX, New Haven, CT, Warren, RI, and Boston, MA, and they remain committed to keeping the spirit of live rock music alive.



Kimberly “Annie” Davis Efficiently Balances Her Family Life and Personal Interests

At 49, Kimberly “Annie” Davis has lived a life full of highs, lows, and meaningful connections. Family remains a deeply personal part of her story, even though she rarely speaks about it publicly. Before the pandemic, she experienced one of her greatest personal losses when her father passed away from cancer, a moment that profoundly shaped her perspective on life. She is also a devoted stepmother to two stepchildren, now 18 and 20, and has spoken about how much being part of their lives has meant to her. She said, “I have held their little heads when they were sick, helped them with their homework, made messes with them, cried with them, and laughed with them until our bellies hurt.”. They lovingly call her “Boss,” a title she wears with pride.

Beyond family, Davis is still an athlete at heart. A former triathlon contestant, she continues to maintain her love for endurance sports and outdoor challenges. In May 2025, she participated in an endurance race with Camp Eagle, Texas, proving that her adventurous spirit is as strong as ever. Her music career has also been on a steady rise. In December 2024, she was featured in the documentary ‘My Life, Your Entertainment,’ which explores the life of legendary drummer Thommy Price. Most recently, in August 2025, Plastic Magazine published an in-depth interview with her, cementing her place as not only a musician but also a cultural voice.