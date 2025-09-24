Sophi Balerdi: Where is Survivor 49 Contestant Now?

CBS’ ‘Survivor’ has long been known for uniting people from vastly different backgrounds in a high-stakes competition where only the last person standing claims victory. In Season 49, Sophi Balerdi entered the game with confidence, believing she had what it took to make it to the end. She relied on her approachable personality to build strong relationships and gain trust within her tribe. Her love for the show began when she was just 7. Her grandmother, a Cuban immigrant, learned English while watching it in her free time. When her grandmother passed away in 2020, Sophi said it felt like losing her best friend, and that was the moment she started applying to the show more seriously.

Though she lacked a formal athletic background, Sophi focused her preparation on sharpening her mental skills and adaptability. One of her biggest strengths was her ability to stay emotionally balanced, which allowed her to think strategically, form alliances, and make calculated moves. Sophi believed the mindset and her grandmother’s wishes helped her progress far in the competition and make the most of her experience on the season. By focusing on strategy and what needed to be done, she positioned herself as a true contender.

Sophi Balerdi is Leading Three Phone-Repair Stores Today

Sophi Balerdi completed her education with a strong focus on business and management. She earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration and Management, General, from Duke University- The Fuqua School of Business from 2019 to 2021, where she gained expertise in B2B marketing, marketing strategy, investment management, Python programming, and financial analysis. Prior to that, she pursued an MBA in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services at Florida International University from 2016 to 2019, and also studied Spanish Language and Literature at the University of Salamanca in 2015. During her time at Duke, she completed significant projects, including an analysis of airline on-time performance using SQL.

Another project focused on customer profitability and retention at Pilgrim Bank, where she employed logistic and linear regression models and profitability skew graphs to identify sources of profit and guide customer targeting strategies for both online and offline users. Sophi’s transition into entrepreneurship was influenced by her father’s background in technology, which gave her insight into operations, technical systems, and scalable business practices. Leveraging this foundation, she started CPR by Assurant in Miami, Florida, one of the nation’s largest mobile repair franchises. She now owns and operates three of these stores and provides high-quality cellphone repair services, including screen replacements, battery swaps, and water damage repairs. Her stores offer quick turnaround times of 15-45 minutes per repair, have budget-friendly pricing, and also have a user-friendly website for customers.

In her current role, Sophi oversees day-to-day operations, manages staff, ensures high service standards, and expands the business within South Miami. She applies her analytical and managerial skills from her academic projects to optimize operational efficiency, customer experience, and profitability. Her expertise in data-driven decision-making, combined with her marketing acumen and technical understanding, has allowed her to successfully grow her multi-store franchise while maintaining consistent quality and customer satisfaction.

Sophi Balerdi Has Many Philanthropic Missions Close to Her Heart

Sophi Balerdi goes far beyond her professional responsibilities and is deeply committed to volunteering and supporting causes she cares about. She is associated with the Association of Frontotemporal Dementia and contributes her time and energy to raise awareness and provide support for affected individuals and families. Savannah has also participated in international volunteer work, traveling to the Dominican Republic to assist in a sanitation mission. Locally, she has previously been involved as a CCD Teacher’s Assistant at St. Thomas the Apostle School, supporting educators in delivering faith-based lessons and mentoring students. In addition, she volunteers at Baptist Health South Florida, where she contributes as a volunteer assistant, providing support to healthcare staff and helping improve patient experiences. Her efforts reflect a consistent focus on service, compassion, and building relationships, both close to home and globally.



Sophi Balerdi is Currently Busy With Her Wedding Preparations

Sophi Balerdi has been dating Dr. Gabriel Gonzalez since 2021. He is a dentist, and the couple is based in Miami, Florida, and in July 2025, they got engaged. Together, they have pursued a variety of adventures, including a memorable trip to Spain in 2023. Sphie embraces her beach-loving side and considers a day spent under the sun in a swimsuit as her ideal way to relax and recharge. Family plays a central role in her life. She is close to her siblings, Lui, Bibi, and Joey, and maintains a strong connection with her parents. She honors her late grandmother every year and has preserved her memory through a personal tribute that reflects the lasting influence her grandmother had on her life.