Where Was Max’s Salem’s Lot Filmed?

Helmed by Gary Dauberman, ‘Salem’s Lot’ is a modern adaptation of Stephen King’s 1975 novel of the same name. The Max movie follows Ben Mears, who heads to his hometown of Jerusalem’s Lot in Maine, where he had a terrifying experience as a child. Ben returns to the town to pen a book on the very site of his trauma as a child, the abandoned Marsten House.

However, as he traverses the eerie landscape of Jerusalem’s Lot and arrives at the wretched building, an evil takes root in the town. An ancient vampire begins converting the townsfolk into his undead brood, forcing Ben to band up with some locals and face their fanged foes. The dreary atmosphere and the ’70s setting of Jerusalem’s Lot perfectly tie into the nostalgic style of horror featured in the film.

Salem’s Lot Filming Locations

Despite being set in Maine, ‘Salem’s Lot’ was filmed throughout Massachusetts. The production team captured scenes in Boston, Ipswich, Sterling, Clinton, Westford, Acton, Devens, Princeton, and Stow. Principal photography began in September 2021 and was wrapped by November 19, 2021. The film faced setbacks as its completion clashed with the restructuring of its parent production company, Warner Bros. Discovery. Although set for an initial release in September 2022, reshoots were carried out in late May and early June 2022.

Throughout filming, the cast and crew came to admire Dauberman’s perfectionism, as he directed as many takes as necessary to bring his vision to life. “It was more challenging than I anticipated,” revealed the director about the filming process in an interview. “And I anticipated it being really challenging! My initial goal was to try and stick to the book as much as I could, but when the first draft started to feel like it was going to be just as long as the book, I knew some changes would have to be made.”

Boston, Massachusetts

Shooting for ‘Salem’s Lot’ began in Boston, the capital of Massachusetts. The historic city is home to distinct coastal sites and rugged cityscapes, and there have been ongoing efforts to establish a robust Massachusetts film industry centered around it. The production team filmed interior scenes and urban backdrops in Boston, also using the city as a base for shooting in the surrounding areas.

Westford, Massachusetts

Located in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, about an hour northwest of Boston, the town of Westford assisted in creating the eerie ambiance for ‘Salem’s Lot.’ The main segment filmed in the town was that of the drive-in movie theater. Filming at the site close to Route 27 in mid-October, the production team set up the environment seen in the film, including the structure of the theater, the projection booth, ticket stand, and concession stand. A drive-in theater sequence was reportedly also shot in the nearby town of Acton, where the vampire was seated in a vehicle close to Ben Mears.

Stow, Massachusetts

The serene atmosphere and picturesque countryside of the town of Stow in Middlesex County became a filming destination for ‘Salem’s Lot.’ Known for its vast apple orchards and rural charm, Stow provided the ideal backdrop to build up tension in the unsettling, small-town setting of Jerusalem’s Lot. Some exterior scenes were filmed around the town, with interior sequences shot at a property on 16 Crescent Street.

Worcester County, Massachusetts

Worcester County played a significant role in the filming of ‘Salem’s Lot,’ with various locations throughout the region standing in for key areas seen in the movie. These included the coastal town of Ipswich and the small towns of Sterling and Clinton. The downtown area of Jerusalem’s Lot was created using the picturesque historical structures of Ipswich, with their New England architecture seamlessly blending in with the depicted time period.

Some of the suburban home featured in the film is actually located at 330 Church Street in Clinton. West of Sterling, the team filmed in Princeton, capturing its stunning natural landscapes for background sequences. A three-day shoot was also carried out at the charming historical structure of the Princeton Public Library, located at 2 Town Hall Drive.

Devens, Massachusetts

Some of the special effects and studio work required for ‘Salem’s Lot’ were carried out in Devens, Massachusetts. The production team set up shop at the New England Studios located at 100 Studio Way, taking up soundstages to recreate ‘70s interiors for multiple horror sequences of the film. With four soundstages and cutting-edge facilities available to them, the team was able to capture the nostalgic atmosphere of certain indoor scenes as well as the supernatural elements of others.

