Netflix’s ‘Salish’s 12 Games of Christmas’ brings the excitement of friendly competition and unexpected challenges in the holiday season. In the show, Salish Matter brings together seven of her friends to participate in a series of Christmas-themed challenges, putting their skills and competitive spirits to the test. Adding to the excitement, the competition is hosted by her father, Jordan Matter, who guides the participants through the games while keeping the festive energy alive. The game has two imposters, and if they are not identified by the end of the competition, they can receive $200,000 worth of gifts.

Salish Matter is a Content Creator and Co-Founder of a Skincare Brand

Since her early appearances on her father Jordan Matter’s YouTube channel, Salish Matter has steadily gained popularity in the world of digital media. As her and her father’s content on that platform gradually gained a large fanbase, they continue creating videos together centered on their lives and fun challenges. As of writing, Salish has become a prominent figure on that channel, which has amassed more than 38.7K subscribers. Besides that, she has built an identity as a Content Creator, gaining more than 9.4 million followers on TikTok and a community of over 5.1 million on Instagram. In June 2025, Salish earned recognition as she became the winner of the Female Creator of the Year title at the Kids’ Choice Awards.

Apart from being a competitive gymnast, Salish has also tapped into her entrepreneurial spirit, leading her to co-found the skincare brand Sincerely Yours in partnership with Sephora in September 2025. In March 2026, she was featured on the cover of Girls’ Life Magazine. Just two months later, Salish won Allure Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Award for best new brand. Away from the spotlight, she always makes sure to express her love for her parents. Additionally, she maintains an unbreakable bond with her beloved brother, Hudson Matter, and loves cuddling with their furry pup. In her free time, Salish enjoys making lifelong memories with her friends on the beach.

Payton Myler Juggles Her Roles as a Digital Creator and Proficient Gymnast

Payton Myler has been inspiring young audiences around the world as an actress, content creator, and talented athlete, especially as an accomplished gymnast. She first stepped into the spotlight through her family’s popular YouTube channel, Ninja Kidz TV, which features entertaining challenges and action-packed videos from her and her brothers. Beyond that, Payton is a second-degree black belt and has even competed on ‘American Ninja Warrior.’ She currently boasts more than 791K followers on Instagram and has gradually gained a fanbase of 528.6K followers on TikTok. Moreover, Payton now runs a personal YouTube channel, named Payton Delu, and has gradually amassed over 6.54 million subscribers.

In August 2026, Payton continued her athletic journey by competing in the Barbados Ninja Throwdown. On the personal front, she maintains an incredible relationship with her parents, Shane and Alyson Myler, who are two of her biggest supporters. She also shares a close bond with her brothers, Ashton, Paxton, Bryton, and Kayson. Another significant part of Payton’s life revolves around her adorable pups. When she isn’t busy training, she enjoys visiting the beach with her girlfriends and watching breathtaking sunsets. Occasionally, Payton and her family make their way to Disneyland, where they spend quality time together.

Elliana Walmsley Has Built a Multifaceted Career as a Dancer, Actress, and Influencer

Elliana Walmsley first stepped into the limelight as a young dancer, beginning her professional trajectory at just 8 years old when she appeared in season 6 of ‘Dance Moms.’ Her talent and dedication soon helped her continue the momentum as she appeared in seasons 7 and 8 of the show. Elliana later expanded her TV career by competing in the first season of ‘Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.’ Over the years, she has explored several other avenues in the entertainment industry. She has notably performed with the Radio City Rockettes as a Ballet Soloist. Furthermore, Elliana is also making her mark as an Actress and stars in TV shows such as ‘Chicken Girls’ and ‘Classroom Confidential.’

Alongside these pursuits, Elliana has developed a strong presence on social media, particularly TikTok, where she boasts more than 9.4 million followers. While her YouTube channel has attracted more than 2.32 million subscribers, she has amassed over 2.4 million followers on Instagram. Today, Elliana is also achieving new heights as the founder of the perfume brand Escapade Beauty. When she is not busy in her professional life, she enjoys dancing with her friends or simply spending time over shared chats with them. Occasionally, Elliana loves visiting beaches to dip her toes in the cool ocean water and pose for the camera, showcasing her incredible fashion choices.

Giovanni “Gio” Siciliano Enjoys the Tranquility of Nature in His Free Time

Giovanni Siciliano, AKA Gio, has been steadily exploring his creative side from a young age, developing an interest in filmmaking and storytelling. While attending high school, he dedicated a significant amount of time to taking acting classes. Additionally, he began filming, writing, and directing short videos for social media platforms. As Gio continued honing his skills, he got the chance to act in ‘A Heart for Christmas,’ gradually attracting a large fanbase of his own. As of writing, he has steadily built a following of 498.4K on TikTok and utilizes the platform to share his creations and provide a sneak peek into his everyday life. Gio is also thriving as a Content Creator on Instagram, gaining a massive 44.1K followers.

Gio is currently represented by Henderson Represents Inc. and Gem Entertainment Group. From time to time, he collaborates with Salish Matter and her father, Jordan Matter. Beyond that, his creative spirit often encourages him to draw, build models, read comic books, and watch classic movies. Born a quadruplet in Ohio, Gio grew up close with his sisters, Zoe and Gabby, and his brother. Another notable part of his life is none other than his adorable pup, Cooper. The participant loves taking him on long walks on the beach and enjoys cuddling with him. When Gio seeks respite from his fast-paced life, he immerses himself in the beauty of nature and goes to the stadium to watch baseball matches.

Angelo Bahu Has Gained a Massive Following Across Multiple Social Media Platforms

Popularly known as YoAngelolo, Angelo Bahu has continued to build a successful career as a Content Creator and remarkable entertainer. In the last few years, his participation in entertaining challenges, humorous storytelling, and lively personality has helped him carve out a distinct space for himself on TikTok, where he now boasts over 6.2 million followers. Angelo’s engaging content has also helped him gradually gain more than 1 million Instagram followers and 14.3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Beyond his regular social media content, he maintains a Cameo account, allowing his followers to connect with him through personalized messages.

Angelo’s Cameo account currently provides an additional source of income. Through his social media pages, he often shares funny everyday situations and collaborations with his friends. Apart from that, he has now ventured on a separate journey as he is associated with the brand Yonutz. Despite his growing online presence, family remains an integral part of Angelo’s life. He shares a particularly close bond with his sisters, Alyssa and Mariah. Furthermore, the siblings enjoy celebrating holidays such as Christmas with their parents, often expressing gratitude to their parents.

Markell Washington Balances His Growing Career With a Close-Knit Family Life

Over the years, Markell Washington has dedicated himself to carving out a unique presence in the entertainment world, especially as a dancer and host. With his energetic personality and passion for performing, he has slowly built an impressive following of 12.4 million on TikTok. Moreover, Markell is quite active on Instagram, where his dance performances and glimpses of his professional endeavors have helped him boast more than 1.3 million followers. Besides that, he operates an online store on Vinted, selling various T-shirt styles. In September 2026, Markell reached a major milestone when he got the opportunity to meet Rihanna during a Fenty Beauty event.

Markell’s passion for dancing and football has even led him to conduct a cheerleading tour this year. Since October, he has met several cheerleading teams, including the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheer, the Jacksonville Jaguars Cheer, and the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders. On the personal front, Markell always holds his friends close to his heart. Besides that, he enjoys making memories with his beloved mother, Estella Dior. As a fitness enthusiast, he often goes to the gym to maintain his routine and goes for runs. In September 2026, Markell took a significant step forward as he celebrated his 29th birthday, surrounded by his loved ones.

Nidal Wonder is an Avid Traveler Beyond His Love For Acrobatics and Boxing

Nidal Wonder’s ambition and determination always drive him to reach new heights in his career. He has paved a unique path for himself, not just as a Digital Creator but also by impressing the audience with his athleticism and affinity for entertainment. His journey originally began with his passion for acrobatics, which he taught himself. Gradually, Nidal began sharing his flawless flips and stunts on social media, especially TikTok, which helped him gain more than 6.1 million followers. He also shares those impressive acrobatic videos on YouTube, now boasting over 5.22 million subscribers. Nidal has further expanded his presence on Instagram by building a massive community of 1.5 million.

Today, Nidal’s content primarily revolves around attempting challenging stunts and taking on exciting adventures. Over time, he has further embraced his creative spirit, dabbling in acting and music. In January 2026, he collaborated with Ferrari World on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Outside of his professional commitments, Nidal enjoys traveling to beautiful locations around the world. This includes his memorable trip to the City of Love- Paris in January before he headed to the mesmerizing beaches of Hawaii in August 2026. He and Salish Matter consider each other their best friends and often enjoy doing adventurous activities together. Whenever Nidal gets a chance, he steps into the boxing ring regularly for practice.

Txunamy Ortiz Recently Released the Music Video of Her New Song

Txunamy Ortiz is currently following her creative calling, which originally began when she was featured on her family’s viral YouTube channel, Familia Diamond. Building on that momentum, she has established an identity as an emerging singer. In September 2026, she released her single “Intimate,” which is available to stream on Spotify. In October 2026, Txunamy achieved another professional milestone by releasing her music video. Fluent in both English and Spanish, she has used her photos and videos focused on fashion and entertainment to cultivate massive followings of 5.6 million on Instagram and 5.1 million on TikTok.

Apart from that, Txunamy’s namesake YouTube channel has attracted 5.86 million subscribers. Her growing popularity has also opened doors for her to multiple partnerships with major brands and to participate in national campaigns. In November 2026, she attended Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards and graced the orange carpet. In her leisure time, Txunamy enjoys making irreplaceable memories with her best friend, Brody Boling. As a music enthusiast, she frequently soaks up the lively atmosphere at concerts. Besides that, Txunamy enjoys soaking up the sun at the beach and listening to the crashing waves.

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