Sam Klein: Where is the Love is Blind UK Participant Now?

While it’s not uncommon to have polarizing figures on reality shows, having one in a wholesome production like ‘Love is Blind: UK’ is a bit strange considering it prides itself on being simply romantic. There have been a limited few across its various iterations in the past, with the most well-known being Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee from season 2 of the US version, but now Samuel “Sam” Klein has joined this list.

Sam Klein’s Quest for Love Has Been Chaotic

Having experienced two major heartbreaks in his life, Sam applied to be a part of this social experiment in the hopes third time would be the charm – he wanted the next person to come into his life to be his forever. He has never shied away from the fact he desires a wife as well as a small hoard of kids, yet it was only when that got combined with societal and maternal pressure did he began taking things seriously.

“Beauty is only skin-deep; it is about falling for the right person,” Sam said on the show. However, he then added, “Since I found out about this experiment, I came off the dating apps. I trained very hard in the gym. Great new skincare routine. The whole lot. I’m hoping the next wedding I attend will probably be my own.” Thus, he rubbed a few fans the wrong way from the get-go, only for things to worsen as he found and built a connection with Nicole Stevens in the pods.

That’s because Sam made it evident he was distressed when Nicole stated he might not be able to pick her up if they met face-to-face, following which he also made callous remarks while thinking of proposing to her. Nevertheless, she chose him despite fellow suitor Benaiah Grunewald-Brydie’s warnings, only to soon realize she chose completely wrong—so while the duo soon rekindled, he was left single, out of the experiment. In the end, his final appearance during a later pod squad get-together only made fans even more sure he came on this experiment for all the wrong reasons, as he made some personal interactions with Nicole very public.

Sam Klein’s Focus Recently Has Been Just His Career

As an Englishman through and through, Sam actually attended a private boarding school called Aldenham School in Hertfordshire before going on to pursue a Bachelor’s in Broadcast Media Technologies from Leeds Beckett University. He graduated in 2010, following which he kickstarted his career as a behind-the-scenes personel in entertainment – he learned to produce, edit, and deliver high-quality projects in limited time frames. He then lived in Melbourne, Australia, for around a year and a half to serve as a Creative Designer for Skechers, just to soon return and settle down in London while expanding his wings as Head of Product Design at RealSport.

It was only after two and a half years, in 2018, that Sam moved on as he secured the same role at Gfinity PLC: Esports Solutions, where he remained for a grand total of four years. He actually honed in into the specific world of UX/UI at Bally’s Interactive for the ensuing year or so, just to end up returning to Product Design in 2023. In fact, from what we can tell, this design mentor, UX/UI Expert with over 8 years of experience, has been serving as a Product Design Manager at Radically Digital for the past year.

Sam Klein is a World Traveler in Every Way

While many express their desire to travel the world and undertake new experiences every few months in their life so as to have the perfect work-life balance, Sam actually does so. Apart from Australia because he actually resided there for work, this London native has actually also been to Tokyo, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Phuket, Dubai, Ibiza, Marbella, the Blue Lagoon islands in Malta, as well as several parts of Italy and France. Whether it be Rome, Italy, Nice, or lesser-known places like Polignano a Mare, Arbellobelo, and Oppede, he has been everywhere in the past few years.

