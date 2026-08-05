Why Did Sam Kruse Decide Not to Marry Harry Jowsey?

Since losing his father, Harry Jowsey had gone through a major transformation and decided that he wanted to get married. Netflix’s ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ followed that journey as he got to know 20 women and eventually narrowed them down to his final three choices. Still, things did not remain easy for him. One of his finalists, Sam Kruse, decided to change her mind at the very last minute and walked away from the season. Her decision stemmed from many of her own experiences, and there was one particular moment that ultimately broke the deal for her.

Sam Kruse Had Caught Harry Jowsey With Another Woman in a Shower

Sam Kruse was someone who had caught Harry Jowsey’s eye right from the first day she arrived at his house. She was chosen to go on the first group date with him and was also the first woman Harry shared a kiss with. However, when she returned, she found out that he had also made out with someone else. Sam told Harry that she wanted to take things slowly and had assumed that he was going to do the same. Her honesty and open communication really stood out to him, and time and again, Harry found himself drawn to her. After one of the challenges, Sam earned a solo date with Harry, and during that time, he realized that she was becoming a strong choice for him. His friends also liked Sam and believed that the two had a lot of potential.

After coming back from her solo date, Sam noticed that Harry and Amber Mozo, another contestant who had also gone on a solo date with him, were missing. Curious, Sam went looking for them and suspected that they were together in the shower. Once Harry came out, Sam directly asked him whether they had been intimate. Harry completely denied it and said that they had only been talking in private. In his solo interview, he explained that he had chosen not to say more because he did not want to compromise Amber’s privacy. Although Sam felt alarmed and believed she had been lied to, she decided to move forward and place her trust in the person she hoped to marry.

Sam Kruse Changed Her Mind About Marrying Harry Jowsey After Meeting Her Mother

Sam Kruse was among the five women who traveled with Harry Jowsey to Las Vegas. At the end of the trip, Harry told her that he had decided to take their relationship to the next stage and that he was going to meet her mother. Sam was ecstatic, but the meeting did not go as she had expected. She opened up to her mother about all the doubts she had been having, and her mother encouraged her to listen to her instincts and follow her own mind. Later, Sam spoke to Harry privately and told him that she wanted some time away to think. She said she would not feel comfortable spending the night with him.

As she reflected on everything, she realized that the incident involving Harry and Amber had continued to trouble her. She explained that she would have preferred it if Harry had simply told her the truth, especially since they were supposedly preparing to spend the rest of their lives together. She also felt that he had not changed from the person he used to be and could bring herself to trust him fully. The next morning, Sam did not want to meet or speak to Harry. Instead, she quietly left her ring behind and walked away from the journey just before the finale.

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