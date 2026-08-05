Sam Kruse: Where is Let’s Marry Harry Star Now?

In Netflix’s ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ season 1, Sam Kruse came into the experience with a lot of expectations. She shared that she had always been drawn to outgoing people with strong personalities, and that was exactly what had attracted her to Harry Jowsey in the first place. With her gentle and easygoing personality, Sam made quite a mark on Harry and proved that opposites really can attract. However, as their journey progressed, she realized that she also had to make a decision for herself. In the end, Sam knew she had to take her own feelings into account before deciding what the next step in her life would be.

Sam Kruse Pulled Away From Harry Jowsey Right After the Vegas Trip

Sam Kruse was the first woman Harry Jowsey kissed after returning from his first group date with the contestants. Sam had a quiet and calm energy about her that Harry really liked, and it helped her catch his attention very early on. She consistently made an effort to talk to him, and Harry appreciated feeling like she was choosing him. After winning one of the challenges, Sam earned a solo date with Harry, and it brought the two of them even closer. However, it was later that same evening that doubts first started creeping in for her. Sam noticed that Harry was nowhere to be found, and when she went upstairs to his room, she heard him and Amber Mozo together in the bathroom.

She came back downstairs and asked Harry to speak with her when he eventually returned. Sam directly asked him whether he had been intimate with Amber, but Harry denied it and Sam did not take it lightly. Even after the Las Vegas trip, when Harry had chosen her as one of his final three, those doubts had not disappeared. After speaking with her mother, Sam told Harry that she would not be spending the night with him. By the following morning, she had made up her mind. She explained that she could not move past the way Harry had handled that conversation and felt he had lied to her. For Sam, it represented a major breach of trust, and she no longer believed she could marry him.

Sam Kruse is Leading Many Projects as a Content Creator Today

Sam Kruse graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing from California State University, Chico. In 2020, she made a brief appearance as the girlfriend in the short film ‘Yes, It’s That Good!’ before coming to her business ventures. By January 2023, Sam had begun creating travel and hospitality content for hotels and tourism boards that promoted destinations and businesses across social media and their own digital platforms. Her work included collaborations with tourism campaigns in Thailand, luxury properties such as Cap Rocat in Spain, and businesses like a hot air balloon company in Marrakech, Morocco. In 2023, she also appeared in the action film ‘Fighting Olympus’ as an executive assistant.

Around the same time, Sam founded Sam’s Arena, an indoor soccer and event venue. Beginning in January 2024, she launched SamChatAI, establishing herself as an AI content creator and using AI-generated clones to produce videos discussing technology, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, marketing campaigns, and digital trends across social media. By June 2024, Sam had also started designing AI-powered digital concierge solutions for luxury hotels. One of her notable collaborations was with Sri Panwa, a luxury resort in Thailand, where she developed a custom AI concierge platform that also provided the hotel with guest analytics and booking insights. Through these projects, Sam has worked with leading AI technologies developed by companies such as OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft.

Sam’s growing profile led to her being selected as a featured speaker at a private event hosted by HeyGen Technology. Outside her AI ventures, Sam has also built a successful career as an OnlyFans creator. She has previously explained that she initially joined the platform as a way to get back at an ex-partner, though it eventually grew into a career of its own. She has continued expanding her public profile through appearances at the Academy Awards in 2025, M3F Festival in February 2026, and Miami Swim Week in June 2026. She has also collaborated with brands like YSL, Lounge, and Mario Badescu through her social media channels, which has been phenomenal for her overall positioning as a creator.

Same Kruse Loves Exploring New Places Filled With Adventure

Sam Kruse has always been a bit of a travel bug and is grateful that her work has taken her to destinations such as Morocco, Italy, Japan, and Thailand. She has embraced every opportunity to experience new cultures and places and it has made travel a defining part of her lifestyle. Ever since graduating from college, she has been living on her own in Los Angeles, California, where she has built a life and career she is proud of. Sam is also quite the adventure seeker and loves stepping outside her comfort zone. Whether it is indoor skydiving, parasailing, or sandboarding, she is always ready to try something new and make the most of every experience that comes her way.

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