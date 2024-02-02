Samantha Crichton: Serving the Hamptons Star is Also an Entrepreneur

Max’s docuseries ‘Serving the Hamptons’ gives a sneak peek into the world of the talented staff of Zach Erdem’s 75 Main Restaurant. Located on the east end of Long Islands, the restaurant is known for catering to a high-end clientele. The series, which premiered in 2022, is based on the chilled vacation spot of the Hamptons, where the whole unit gets to unwind, but with certain terms and conditions. It promises to serve unlimited drama that keeps both guests and viewers hooked. Samantha Crichton, an entrepreneur working as a VIP Hostess, is one of the ten staff members whose emotional and dramatic lives the series revolves around.

New York-born Samantha Shares a Close-Knit Bond With Her Family

Samantha Crichton was born in Manhasset, in Nassau County, on the North Shore of Long Island, New York, and spent a significant part of her childhood on the south side of the island, in Bellmore. She did her schooling at the John F Kennedy High School, which is located in Bellmore, New York. She has the biggest cheerleaders in her mother, Jessica Daniell, and

father, Michael Crichton, who roots for his daughter’s works, sharing snippets of them on his social profiles. She dotes upon her siblings — sisters Monica and Alexandra.

Samantha’s desire to work with people started in 2015 when she began working at Tranquility Camp as a summer camp counselor. Having a penchant to know and study about society at large, she decided to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and joined the University of Arizona in 2018.

Samantha Started Her Business Ventures Fresh Out of College

In 2021, Samantha founded the Angels On Earth PR Organization to help spread awareness of various charitable causes on Long Island. This was just the start of her foray into the world of entrepreneurial ventures. Having completed her degree in 2022, Samantha founded Samon Beauty in September 2022. Thereafter, she swiftly co-founded her next business, Bella Vita LLC, within a year, in July 2023.

The health and wellness startup focuses on providing scientifically proven and certified organic products with the intention of empowering individuals to lead healthy and happy lives through enhanced well-being. Samantha working on developing her own line of pre-made cocktails since 2021, and it won’t be long before viewers and guests will get to sip Sosas Martinis. Before embarking on her business ventures, Samantha had previously gathered experience as a singer by performing with the Metropolitan Youth Orchestra Society of New York Inc. from 2009 to 2019.

Her desire to gain first-hand knowledge of businesses and people led her to work as a salesperson at Denim Rehab Clothing Boutique for 3 years between 2016 and 2019, followed by working as a part of Amazon FBA Sellers for a year in 2020. It was her years of working as a salesperson that further enhanced her people skills and sharpened her understanding of behavioral traits while also helping her strengthen her network. The petite diva has previously worked on television as well, in a 2022 episode of Entertainment Tonight.

Samantha Crichton is Private About Her Dating Life

Samantha carries an air of secrecy when it comes to her dating life. As she deliberately chooses to keep her private life away from the public eye, she avoids posting snaps or sharing inside details of her relationship publicly. As she has a thriving professional life, Samantha tries to ensure the focus remains specifically on her work and not otherwise. By keeping her private relationships away from the limelight, she ensures the conversation about her always revolves around her various entrepreneurial ventures and reality show appearances.

Samantha’s experiences at work and television have turned her into a nouveau celebrity herself. She has garnered a healthy fan following on different social media platforms, such as Instagram, TikTok, and Cameo, and keeps fans and well-wishers up-to-date with the happenings of her life by posting regular updates on her socials.

