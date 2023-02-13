Samantha Feher From Summer House: Everything We Know

The reality show titled ‘Summer House’ follows a group of friends who spend their weekends with each other through the summer. The basic idea is to escape their tiring city life; however, the events within the summer house are anything but relaxing. As the friends come together every season, their relationships, dynamics, and actions provide the audience with hard-to-miss entertainment. One of the gorgeous women who became a fan favorite in Season 7 is the hardworking party queen Samantha “Sam” Feher. Naturally, many are curious to know more about the personal life of Samantha, and we have got all the answers you seek.

Samantha Feher’s Age and Background

Samantha Feher originally hails from New Jersey and presently resides in New York City, New York. The 25-year-old is a hardworking content creator whose life revolves around her work and friends. In 2015 the reality TV star enrolled at Elon University for her higher education and attained a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Multimedia Authoring in 2018.

Samantha is every bit of an adventurist who loves to live in the moment. She enjoys trying and learning new things that make her life exciting. Crossing to-do things off her bucket lists, such as skiing, make Samantha one of the coolest cast members out there. Samantha is never afraid to challenge herself and lives by the mantra: “work hard, play hard.”

Samantha Feher’s Profession

Samantha is the CEO and Founder of Feher Agency, which aims to “make marketing human again.” As the CEO, her goal is to provide each of her clients with a distinct social media footprint. Samantha’s businesses use data to connect to others rather than bots or archaic marketing strategies. Feher Agency is not her first entrepreneurial project; Samantha is also the Founder and CEO of another company, Supper Club, which curates wholesale clothes and accessory collections for online retail brands.

She started her professional career as a Freelancer Social Media Manager at the School of Rock in December 2013. She has bagged important internships with companies including Greenberg Traurig, North Jersey Club, Social Studies Incorporation, Clevver Media, and STYLECASTER. She has also freelanced with different companies, including STYLECASTER as a Fashion and Lifestyle Writer, Samantha Feher LLC (her own company), Odyssey as a Contributor, and V. Mora as a Brand Strategist and Designer.

The multitalented Samantha has also worked with Cosmopolitan as the Editorial Assistant for around two years. Other companies she has worked with include Cynthia Rowley and Meredith Corporation. Samantha’s thick resume is not limited to the above; she has also worked with big personalities, including Michelle Obama, Liza Koshy, Patrick Starrr, and others. As a content creator, she also posts creative content on her YouTube page.

Is Samantha Feher Dating Anyone?

Details of Samantha Feher’s dating life are not known as she prefers to keep her love life out of the limelight. However, reportedly she is single and ready to mingle. Burdened by her hard work, she remained fixated on casual relationships, where she continues a roster of four or five men. However, that might change at the end of summer, and she may find the love of her life. We positively hope Samantha finds her true love, and we wish her success in her personal and professional life.

