Samantha Guthrie Murder: Where Are Danny Hamby and Toni Kenney Now?

In 2000, a disturbing phone call to Samantha Guthrie’s family meant they called the authorities right away to report her missing. But the story only ended in tragedy when the teenager’s body was found in a wooded area a few weeks later. Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Murder Tapes: The House on Lillian Street’ chronicles how the authorities traced all leads back to a house in Akron, Ohio, where Samantha was killed. So, let’s find out what happened then, shall we?

How Did Samantha Guthrie Die?

Samantha Guthrie was born in May 2000, and she was an Akron, Ohio, native. While in high school, the 18-year-old indulged in various sports that included wrestling. She was described as an outgoing person who loved being the center of attention. At the time of the incident, though, Samantha had been dealing with a methamphetamine addiction, with her parents trying to help her out in any way they could.

According to the show, Samantha’s father was one of the last persons to speak with her; he had gotten her an Uber to a house on Lillian Street in Akron on the night of November 4, 2018. Later on, the family heard some disturbing news about Samantha being shot and put in the trunk of a car. Unfortunately, an investigation revealed it to be true. Samantha’s body was found under a pile of branches in a wooded area in New Franklin, Ohio, on November 25, 2018. She had been shot in the head and had a few cuts on her neck.

Who Killed Samantha Guthrie?

The authorities learned that the house on Lillian Street was an abandoned drug house used by many people. As per the show, a witness, Marshall, spoke to the police initially. According to him, a man and a woman got into an argument with Samantha, and the man eventually shot her. Later, two others helped the couple carry out Samantha and clean up the crime scene. The couple was identified as Danny Hamby, then 39, and Toni Kenney, then 31. The two people who helped out were later identified as Dylan Brown and William Alexander.

Soon, a tip led the police to Danny and Toni, and they were brought into custody. While Toni denied ever being at the house, Danny refused to cooperate and asked for a lawyer straight away. So, the authorities decided to pursue other suspects. At the time, Dylan Brown was in custody on unrelated charges. He then corroborated what Marshall had told the police. Dylan also admitted carrying Samantha’s body to Danny’s car and later cleaning up the crime scene.

At the abandoned house, the police found signs of a shooting. There was evidence of blood, bloody clothing, and a burn pit in the backyard. Furthermore, the carpeting had been ripped out. Later, William Alexander was also arrested, and as per the show, he claimed that Danny threatened him into helping with the crime. Once Samantha’s body was found in New Franklin, her DNA was matched to the blood at the crime scene and the blood found in the car Danny and Toni were driving.

Where Are Danny Hamby and Toni Kenney Now?

The authorities believed that an argument between the couple and Samantha turned fatal, with Danny pulling the trigger. In September 2019, after initially appearing to back out of their deals, both eventually agreed to their pleas. Danny pled guilty to murder, having a weapon under disability, tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse. He was later sentenced to 24 years to life in prison. Toni pled guilty to tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse, and kidnapping the same day. She was later handed down a 16-year sentence.

Dylan and William both pleaded guilty to their involvement in the crime as well. While Dylan received five years probation, William was sentenced to 12 years behind bars. Prison records indicate that Danny remains incarcerated at Mansfield Correctional Institution in Richland County, Ohio. He will be eligible for parole in 2043. As for Toni, she is serving her sentence at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, Union County, and is expected to be released in 2034.

