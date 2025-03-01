Samuel Mahon: Where is Maggie and Derek Mahon’s Son Now?

Written by Jack Thorne, Netflix’s ‘Toxic Town’ is a limited drama we can only describe as baffling, considering the way it chronicles the real-life tale of the Corby toxic waste case. It was in the late 1990s and 2000s that the mothers of the small town of Corby rallied together to take on the borough’s council over their mismanagement of the toxic waste that led to their children’s deformities. Amongst them is none other than Margaret “Maggie” Mahon, whose son Samuel was born with a club foot and had to endure such pain that she couldn’t even fathom it.

Samuel Mahon Was Born With a Limb Deformity That Affected His Life From the Very Beginning

It was in June 1997 that Samuel “Sam” Mahon was born to Maggie and Derek Mahon as the second and youngest of their two kids, only for the family’s entire world to turn upside down. According to the mother, she knew something was wrong the minute the midwives handed her swaddled son to him because the atmosphere was so different than when she gave birth to her firstborn, Hannah. She was then told her son’s left foot was twisted, possibly because of how he was lying in the womb, and no one would give her an answer as to how or why it happened.

Maggie thus blamed herself for quite a while, that is, until she came across the Sunday Times report that indicated that it could possibly be neglect of the toxic waste that caused her son harm. By this point, Samuel had already undergone several surgeries to ensure limb movement, so the second she learned someone else could have been responsible, she wanted justice. The fact that her son had to wear boots day and night so his feet were set in position from when he was 6 months old and how it hurt him was something she couldn’t even get out of her head.

As Sam grew up, he actually developed an innate passion for the sport of soccer, and he really did play a lot despite his limb difference. However, he had to stop at the age of 8 owing to the severe pain he experienced every single day, more so if he exerted himself too much. He had to give up the one thing he was passionate about, and it devastated not just him but his entire family because all they wanted was for him to be happy. The fact he had to listen to people talk about his condition wasn’t a great experience for him either, but he powered through with the help of his supportive family.

Maggie Mahon Had No Idea Dust Was The Cause of Samuel’s Condition Until the 2000s

Despite having been born and raised in Corby and recalling how even her own mother used to stay away from dust clouds when she was growing up, it was a matter of hygiene for them more than anything else. They never thought that the dust covering the entire city was full of toxins because the waste the council had ordered removed from defunct steel plants for redevelopment was being transported without being covered. Her husband, Derek, was actually one of the drivers of these lorries, but again, he never knew just how dangerous his job was.

Like how her mother used to bring the kids’ nappies in to avoid them getting dirty when such dust was flying, Maggie used to beat his jeans on the washing line to remove the dust before it was allowed to enter the home. What no one ever thought of was that she was inhaling this dust in close proximity, even throughout her pregnancy, and it resulted in Samuel’s deformity. All this was actually proved in a court of law in 2009 when the judge ruled that it was indeed the council’s neglect and ignorance of safety standards that led to all this. Derek didn’t testify in the trial for fear of losing his job, but Maggie did, and the couple stood by one another at every step for their love and the sake of their kids.

Samuel Mahon is Now Leading a Happy Yet Quiet Life

Although not much is known about Samuel’s current standing since he prefers to stay well away from the limelight, we do know he has not let his limb difference define him. He did have to make a lot of sacrifices over the years owing to his condition, and he still does, especially considering how his feet are two shoe sizes apart, but he hasn’t let it hold him back. We say this because it appears as if the now 27-year-old is seemingly thriving in the world of finance today, with plans of soon qualifying to be a chartered accountant. In other words, he has managed to make the most of whatever life has offered him and has made a good name for himself.

