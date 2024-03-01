Where Are the 2016 San Fermín Rapists Now?

If there’s one thing nobody can deny, it’s that the exciting bull-running San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, has sadly been overshadowed by an act of sexual violence over the last few years. That’s because, as profiled in Netflix’s ‘You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack,’ it is now largely associated with the fact an 18-year-old was gang-raped following an evening of fun in 2016. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about her assailants — José Ángel Prenda, Jesús Escudero, Antonio Manuel Guerrero, Alfonso Jesús Cabezuelo, and Ángel Boza — here’s what we know.