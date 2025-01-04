Sandra Morris: What Happened to Steven Avery’s Cousin?

Steven Avery’s arrest in 1985 was not his first encounter with the law. Prior to this, he had been arrested for several incidents, including a notable one involving his cousin, Sandra Morris. Steven ran Morris off the road during a dispute, which escalated tensions between them. Their strained relationship was further complicated by the fact that Morris was married to a deputy in the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department. After Steven was exonerated years later, allegations surfaced suggesting that his contentious history with Morris may have influenced the actions of law enforcement and contributed to his wrongful prosecution. Netflix’s ‘Making a Murderer’ explores Steven’s life in detail, including this incident and its potential implications.

Sandra Morris Made Allegations of Public Indecency Against Her Cousin

Sandra Morris grew up alongside the Avery family in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. According to Steven Avery’s parents, Sandra often teased and bothered Steven during their childhood, even pushing him around at times. As an adult, Sandra married William Morris, a deputy in the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department, and remained close to the Avery family, frequently visiting them. However, tensions began to rise in the early 1980s when Sandra started accusing Steven of inappropriate behavior. She alleged that she had seen him engaging in public indecency, including claims that he had masturbated on the hood of her car, leaving her feeling deeply uncomfortable.

Steven consistently denied the allegations made by Sandra, asserting that he had never engaged in the behavior she described. He believed that her spreading these claims was tarnishing his reputation. The tension between them reached its peak in January 1985 when she accused Steven of running her off the road and approaching her in a threatening manner. According to her, he was holding a gun and appeared angry. She filed a police report, and Steven was subsequently taken to the station for questioning. The latter, however, had a different account of the incident. He stated that his car had simply slipped, leading to the collision, and denied any malicious intent. Regarding the gun, he explained that he had taken it out for his own safety and emphasized that it was completely unloaded.

Sandra Morris’ Connection to Steven Avery Raised Many Questions

Based on the complaints lodged against him, Steven was sentenced to six years in prison for endangering safety while evincing a depraved mind and for possession of a firearm. However, he was able to post bail and secure an early release. Unfortunately, his troubles escalated shortly afterward. In July 1985, when Penny Beerntsen was sexually assaulted on a Lake Michigan beach, suspicion quickly fell on Steven. Deputy Judy Dvorak, a member of the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department and a close friend of Sandra, was the first officer to escort Penny for a physical examination. Upon hearing the description of the crime, Dvorak commented that it sounded like Steven despite having no concrete evidence linking him to the assault.

During the investigation, police departments reportedly made numerous missteps. Allegations arose that they had used Steven’s mugshot to create a sketch, which was then shown to Penny as part of the identification process. Additionally, the 14 alibis Steven presented to assert his innocence were dismissed or not taken seriously. In 1995, a Brown County sheriff contacted the department, stating that Gregory Allen, an inmate in their custody, had confessed to the crime. However, no action was taken in response to this information. By 2002, when Steven’s efforts to prove his innocence began gaining traction, much of the police misconduct was linked to Sandra’s ties to the department. This fueled speculation that personal motives may have influenced the department’s actions to keep him incarcerated.

Sandra Morris Was Deposed For the Teresa Halbach Murder Case

In November 2005, when Steven Avery was charged with the murder of Teresa Halbach, the police emphasized his alleged history of criminal behavior and aggression toward women as part of their case. Sandra Morris was called to testify due to her earlier allegations against Steven. However, she maintained a reclusive demeanor during the proceedings and contradicted some details from her initial report. She denied claiming that Steven had been intimate with his wife in public and downplayed her accusations of public indecency.

Still, she affirmed that he had run her off the road and threatened her. In the years since, Sandra has maintained a low profile and avoided public attention. Reports suggest that she and her husband, William Morris, may have separated. She is believed to still reside in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin, and continues to maintain a quiet and private life.

