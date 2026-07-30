Is DS Sandy Gay Based on a Real Person? How Did He Die?

Created by Jonathan Lee, ‘The Bombing of Pan Am 103’ dramatizes the real-life tragedy that unfolded on the night of December 21, 1988, when the eponymous passenger jet bound for New York was met with an explosion and crashed into the quiet Scottish town of Lockerbie. This went on to be known as one of Britain’s deadliest terror attacks, resulting in an investigation spanning decades. In this retelling of the events, we are introduced to many characters who come together in desperate hopes of finding answers and bringing the criminals to justice. As agents from America and several other countries join hands with the Scottish Strathclyde police, we are introduced to Detective Sergeant Sandy Gay, an ingenious officer who is left shaken by the crash and its aftermath, echoing the public consciousness as a whole. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Sandy Gay is a Fictional Officer Who Serves as a Composite of the Strathclyde Police

Sandy Gay is a fictional character created by Jonathan Lee, Adam Morane-Griffiths, and Gillian Roger Park specifically for ‘The Bombing of Pan Am 103.’ While the series retains an impressive amount of historical realism in its depiction of the tragedy, some elements have been fictionalized to create a dramatic effect. In cases like Sandy, an entire character is created from scratch to convey specific story or thematic beats that would otherwise need too many characters or disparate sequences. In a way, the detective sergeant serves as a composite of the many Scottish police officers and investigators who gave their all to the investigation, eventually bringing justice for the people who lost their lives in the bombing.

Sandy’s biggest contribution to the investigation is when he figures out exactly how a bomb was snuck into Pan Am 103. When theories of the bomb being hidden in a fake Toshiba radio begin catching attention, the focus of the investigation shifts to locating whatever is left of the radio. However, with almost all evidence burned down or turned into a wreck, DS Ed McCusker is unable to yield any result, until Sandy suggests that it might have been presented as an unused radio, still boxed and wrapped, with an instruction manual. The latter detail helps narrow down the search, eventually leading the investigators right to the Toshiba radio’s remains. While Ed McCusker is based on a real Strathclyde police officer of the same name, Sandy, his partner in the show, is developed as an invented construct, balancing the narrative in a way.

Sandy Gay’s Death in a Car Accident Has Little to Do With Conspiracies

What makes Sandy Gay one of the standout characters in a show full of important figures, however, is his surprise death. In episode 4, we learn that Sandy passed away in a car accident in the middle of the night, having crashed into something while driving at high speeds. While devastating, the news also sends waves of paranoia through the Scottish police and beyond, leaving everyone confused as to how something so unusual can happen, especially in the middle of a high-profile investigation. It doesn’t take long for theories to develop about Sandy getting a little too close to the truth and being intercepted by higher powers; however, none of that is ever substantiated. In the end, the audience, much like the characters who knew and loved Sandy, has to reconcile with the fact that his death was an accident.

While there most likely isn’t any foul play when it comes to Sandy’s demise, there is one detail that goes unnoticed. Sandy’s last scene in the show isn’t the moment he discovers the box containing a Toshiba radio, but rather, when he brings peace to a family about the death of their loved one in the bombing. When asked if he was there at the site when the plane went down, he recollects the moment in all of its horror, before expressing that it was not he, but McCusker, who was right there that night. However, that doesn’t change the emotional weight of everything that has transpired, and it is likely a factor in his decision to ride too fast on the night of his death. While we will never know if it was a suicide or a genuine accident, what we have is a memory of Sandy, which is to be preserved forever.

Read More: Lockerbie’s True Story: Pan Am Flight 103 Bombing, Explained