Sara McGrath: Where is the Angel’s Landing Survivor Now?

Upon meeting Lou Castro through her mother, Sara McGrath also believed in the cult leader, who claimed to be an angel with superhuman abilities. She even thought years of abuse from him was for her betterment. Things changed when a personal tragedy befell her, and she began questioning everything that the conman stood for. Hulu’s ‘How I Escaped My Cult: Angel’s Landing’ explores the claims and crimes of Lou throughout the 2000s. The documentary also features an exclusive and in-depth interview with Sara, who talked about her experience as a former cult member.

Sara McGrath Played a Crucial Role in the Capture of Lou Castro

Born to Jennifer Hutson, Sara McGrath was in her mid-teens when she first met Lou Castro through her mother, a real estate agent at the time who had sold him a property in 2001. The conman claimed that he was an angel with the ability to heal the wounded and look into the future. Believing his story, Sara and his family, including her younger sister named Emily, became a part of his cult in Angel’s Landing, a 20-acre property located in a rural area north of Wichita, Kansas. According to her, Jennifer maintained a journal in which “she had written how she felt she needed to protect Lou — or Daniel.”

About the cult, Sara claimed, “In the beginning, it was like a huge support system, and everybody was close. In the beginning, things were all fine and dandy. But it didn’t take long for things to turn.” Under the guise of an angel, Lou also reportedly said that in order to stay alive, he was supposed to maintain sexual relations with young girls. As per Sara’s claims, she was one of the girls in the cult who was subjected to rape at the hands of Lou for nearly seven years. All hell broke loose in her life on September 22, 2008, when she tragically lost her mother in a car accident.

She felt lonely after her mother’s passing and found comfort in Daniel McGrath, who got in touch with the FBI about the suspicious activities of the cult leader around 2009. The initiative from Sara and Daniel ultimately led to the arrest of Lou Castro in 2010. During his trial, Sara was supposed to testify against him, but she was admittedly terrified of the same. She opened up: “It was extremely scary. I wasn’t sure that I was going to be able to do it. With the help of the district attorney and his assistant, I was able to do it. If it weren’t for them and my husband, I wouldn’t have been able to do it.”

Sara McGrath is an Experienced Real Estate Agent Today

Inspired by her mother’s career as a real estate agent, Sara McGrath decided to follow in her footsteps and pursue a career in the same industry. After completing her education with flying colors, she landed a job at Keller Williams Hometown Partners LLC as a realtor in June 2019. Having gained a few years of experience in the field, dealing with several clients, and selling multiple properties in and around Wichita, Kansas, she eventually switched to Bobbie Lane Real Estate Group, where she started working in February 2024 and is currently employed as a Transaction Coordinator.

Sara McGrath Shares Her Life With Her New Partner and Two Sons From Her Marriage

After surviving her time at Lou Castro’s cult, Sara McGrath was able to put all the negative experiences behind her. She acknowledges the support and love she received from her loved ones, including her former husband, Daniel McGrath, during the tough times and is grateful that she has managed to move on with her life. However, from what we can tell, Sara and Daniel have parted ways due to personal reasons after several years of marriage and parenting two adorable sons, Travis and Owen.

Residing in Wichita, Kansas, Sara appears to be in a happy and healthy relationship with a man named Jason Nelson. Together since at least 2022, the couple has gone on multiple date nights, attended concerts, and explored new places. Over the course of their relationship, Jason has also seemingly grown close to her two sons from her marriage. They even celebrate different festivals and events together. All these small yet meaningful things serve as a testimony of their love for each other.

