The episode titled ‘Sarah Mattered’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours’ delves deep into the tragic and horrific killing of a 32-year-old golf professional named Sarah Hunter in a Vermont town in 1986. After her sudden disappearance, the entire community was shell-shocked while the authorities launched a search for her. Decades later, the authorities linked a local Vermont man to the homicide while he was being investigated for another crime. The documentary features exclusive and in-depth interviews with Sarah’s loved ones and the officials who helped solve the case.

Sarah Hunter’s Remains Were Found More Than Two Months After Her Disappearance

Born in Greenville, Pennsylvania, Sarah Lewis Hunter was the youngest of five siblings, including a sister named Lori Wyman. She graduated from Wilson College in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, with flying colors, looking forward to pursuing a career in professional golf. Described as compassionate and kind, Sarah was a golf professional at the Manchester Country Club in Manchester Center, Vermont. Known for her dedication to her work, she hardly missed a day. So, when the 32-year-old woman failed to show up at work on September 19, 1986, despite having scheduled golf lessons and a tournament, a co-worker named Todd McIntosh reported her missing.

That same day, her car was found in a narrow alley by a few Citgo station employees nearby. A couple of weeks later, on October 4, 1986, Sarah’s purse was discovered by two boys in the town of Danby. More than two months after her disappearance, on November 27, 1986, the golf professional’s partially dressed and decomposed remains were discovered in an isolated cornfield in Pawlet, Vermont, a few miles away from the location where her purse was found. The disappearance case turned into a homicide case, with the authorities launching an extensive investigation. Due to the decomposed state of her remains, the cause of her death could not be determined.

Sarah Hunter’s Killer Was Also Responsible For a 1981 Kidnapping in Massachusetts

As part of the investigation, the authorities spoke with Sarah Hunter’s family and friends to better understand the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death. They also interviewed employees of the gas station, near which her vehicle was found abandoned. The detectives suspected one of the employees, David Allen Morrison, of being involved in the gruesome crime, as he was working at the gas station at the time she went missing. Due to insufficient evidence against him, he could not be taken into custody. A couple of years later, David reportedly abducted a woman in California and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. He was eventually arrested and sentenced to two decades to life in prison for the crimes.

In 2012, DNA evidence linked David to Sarah’s killing, but the prosecutors were forced to drop the charges against him in 2015 as the handling of evidence was questioned. About a decade later, while the authorities were investigating an unrelated missing persons and attempted kidnapping case in Massachusetts, they linked David to the crime and interviewed him in a California prison as the Vermont and Massachusetts state police worked together. During the 2024 interrogation, David reportedly confessed to killing Sarah Hunter in 1986. He claimed that the golf professional visited the Manchester gas station where he worked to buy cigarettes. According to him, he tied her up in the back room and stabbed her to death before disposing of her remains. He also confessed to kidnapping 15-year-old Laura Sheridan a few years prior to Sarah’s homicide.

As per investigative reports, on September 18, 1986, Sarah was attacked by David at the gas station and kept tied in the back room. After the suspect finished his shift, he allegedly forced her into the trunk of his car and drove her to Danby, where he stabbed her to death. On December 9, 2025, inside the Berkshire Superior Court, David pleaded guilty to killing Sarah Hunter in Vermont in 1986 and kidnapping Laura Sheridan in Massachusetts in 1981. As a result, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder conviction and an additional 2 to 4 years in prison for the kidnapping conviction. Both sentences were ordered to be served concurrently.

Read More: Valentin Elizalde Murder Details and Investigation Timeline