When Mexican regional singer Valentín Elizalde Valencia was found dead not long after leaving one of his concerts in Reynosa in Tamaulipas, Mexico, his entire community was shattered. The 27-year-old devoted father of three was at the height of his career at the time in late 2006, so the way he was heinously killed only ever raised more questions than answers. Unfortunately, as explored in HBO Max’s ‘The Killing of The Golden Rooster’ (or ‘Valentín: La Muerte del Gallo de Oro’), his case remains unsolved to this day, even two decades later.

Valentín Elizalde Was Ambushed and Gunned Down After a Performance

Although born on February 1, 1979, in the village of Jitonhueca in Sonora, Mexico, to Camila Valencia and Everardo Elizalde García, Valentín Elizalde Valencia grew up surrounded by love. His mother happily chose to care for the kids and manage the household, whereas his father provided for them by establishing himself as a successful singer nicknamed El Gallo. His own passion for music can thus be traced back to his father, especially since he spent much of his early years surrounded by different industry professionals across a myriad of venues.

Valentín’s father was his idol in every sense, so the 13-year-old was undeniably heartbroken when he sadly died in a car accident near Villa Juárez, Sonora, on November 23, 1992. The grief reportedly never left the youngster, but he gradually adjusted to his new normal and even grew to recognize his own musical talents. Therefore, upon graduating from high school, he chose to follow in El Gallo’s treasured footsteps to live out both their artistic, creative dreams. Later earning the moniker of El Gallo de Oro, he also welcomed 3 adorable daughters by 3 different women, all the while ensuring his priority remained a good, balanced life. His personal life was a bit complex by the mid-2000s since he was divorced and in another very public relationship, yet he was reaching new heights as a professional musician.

Valentín was hence spending a lot of time on the road alongside his band, happily playing at new locations, for different crowds, and under unique circumstances. November 24, 2006, was no different as he performed at a local fair in the city of Reynosa, after which he followed his routine of signing autographs for fans waiting outside. It was roughly 3 am on November 25 when he finally left, only to be ambushed on the exit road along Expo-Feria Fairgrounds and Boulevard Miguel Hidalgo mere minutes later. According to records, a truck came to a stop right in front of his SUV before two men stepped out, walked to the vehicle, and opened fire at their target from all angles. The singer, his road manager Mario Mendoza, and his driver Reynaldo Ballesteros died right at the scene, with an official autopsy later confirming Valentín alone had suffered at least 20 bullet wounds.

The Details of Valentín Elizalde’s Murder Gave Rise to Suspicions of an Alleged Inside Job

Since Valentín was killed shortly after leaving the performance venue, not only did several fans witness the entire incid ent but some also managed to capture glimpses of it on video. Unfortunately, they crowded the crime scene within moments too, leaving authorities no choice but to tow the SUV to a different location before they could do any forensic analysis or recover the remains. On the other hand, they also quickly learned from all the statements pouring in that there were actually 4 people who had gotten into the singer’s car prior to them driving away. The fourth individual was identified as the singer’s right-hand man, cousin, as well as band member, Fausto “Tano” Castro Elizalde. As per the witnesses, he’d climbed out of the vehicle mere moments after the assailants’ truck left and fled in an absolute hurry.

Tano was soon traced to a local hospital, where he’d been rushed into emergency surgery because he was shot once in the arm and had at least 6 other bullet debris or shrapnel wounds. That’s when suspicions about his possible involvement in the crime arose because he made it out relatively okay, and it came to light that he’d allegedly pushed for the Reynosa concert. According to some of Valentín’s associates, his cousin had repeatedly asked about dates in the city in the months prior because he apparently had friends there who wanted to hire the singer for performances.

Tano was then also publicly accused of being jealous and orchestrating the brutal homicide for that reason, with many still believing he had some hand in the matter even 2 decades later. For them, the way he has sometimes stated in interviews that he was shot 7 times – not that he suffered 7 wounds – as well as his now-marriage with Valentin’s ex-wife are apparently clues. However, it’s imperative to note that not only has he always maintained his innocence in his cousin’s death, stating, “If I had betrayed Vale, I would already be dead,” but the authorities also cleared him quickly.

Valentín Elizalde’s Murder is Often Theorized to Be a Cartel Job

Tano has never been arrested or charged in connection with the matter – in fact, officials cleared him before the family even returned to Valentín’s hometown for his funeral on November 27. As per his own statements to the police, he had fled the scene in a panic because he believed the assailants could return at any moment, only to get into a cab, think about where to go, and decide on the hospital. The doctors who treated him backed his account, claiming he appeared genuinely scared for his life when he arrived and had even asked if the border was nearby so he could flee to Texas.

Even the detectives who questioned Tano at different points apparently expressed a similar belief, noting his statements were always consistent despite him seeming grief-stricken and scared. As for the accusations of jealousy, some of Valentin’s loved ones have since come forward to assert there was no such feeling between them because the singer treated his cousin as an equal. They have alleged that the duo was the closest of confidantes and often even shared a room while on the road; plus, it was the singer’s road manager who finalized the concerts, and Tano had no hand in that.

Although Tano was questioned and many still think inner-circle betrayal was involved, authorities have long theorized that maybe Valentín was killed by the cartels active in Reynosa at the time. That’s because the singer performed “A Mis Enemigos” – a song believed to be about rival Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán – twice that fateful evening despite alleged warnings. According to records, officials hypothesize that his song choice could have provoked the Gulf Cartel and its armed wing, Los Zetas, who controlled Reynosa at the time, resulting in the heinous shooting at his SUV.

Valentín Elizalde’s Murder Sadly Remains Unsolved to This Day

Some other theories have also been explored by investigators over the past two decades, but none have led them to concrete evidence or the individuals responsible for Valentín’s death. Among them is the claim that a hit was placed on the singer by an organized crime group owing to them being unhappy with his alleged romantic bond with someone linked to them. Another is that the shooting was an inside job motivated by greed – to gain access to the singer’s estate and wealth – but alas, none of these leads, rumors, or suspicions have ever led anywhere.

Nevertheless, because a video of Valentín’s remains from the morgue was leaked less than 2 days after his murder and his songs were later also stitched to videos of unrelated murders, focus has always been more on the cartel involvement theory. In fact, in March 2008, the Mexican federal forces arrested a high-level Los Zetas member named Raúl Barrón, also known as El Flander 1, on unrelated charges before identifying him as a prime suspect in orchestrating the singer’s murder. However, owing to a lack of evidence, Raúl was never charged, tried, or sentenced for the November 2006 crime, and the case remains open to this day.

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