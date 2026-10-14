Are Sarah and John From Love is Blind Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ explores the different tests that a romantic relationship faces, especially when the end goal is to get married to one another. As the infatuation of the early days subsides, the way relationships play out in the real world shows how much goes into making them a success. In season 11, Sarah Williams and John Shannon, both from Boston, decided to embark on this adventure together. They both found what they were initially looking for, but the new setting brought fresh challenges that they had to prepare to deal with.

Sarah Williams and John Shannon Felt Their Connection Growing Slowly in the Pods

The first thing Sarah Williams and John Shannon bonded over was their shared love for Harry Potter. They laughed a lot together, making their first conversation a positive start to their connection. During one of their early dates, John left the pod door open while leaving and told a friend that he had had a great conversation with one of the women he had placed in his bottom two. Sarah overheard this and did not like it at all. When she next sat down with him, she asked what he had meant, as she had placed him at the top of her list. John explained that meeting so many people had been overwhelming and that he had placed her lower because he did not think she was as interested in him. Sarah understood where he was coming from, and their conversations soon picked up right where they had left off.

Although she was also speaking to Morrey in the pods, Sarah eventually realized that John was the one she wanted to go the distance with, especially when she felt that Morrey was not opening up to her. Both Sarah and John began opening up to one another, and John also disclosed that he had been diagnosed with MS. This paved the way for a discussion about healthcare. While they did not agree on many things, John said he was happy to be with someone who challenged his ideas and pushed him to think beyond what he already knew. It made his decision to propose to Sarah an easy one. Both were quite nervous about their first meeting, but when they finally saw each other, the tension dissipated, and they happily began their time in Mexico with the other couples.

Sarah and John Might Be Making Things Work Between Them

Sarah and John were both quiet people who took their time to grow on one another. Theirs was not a romance that blossomed right from the first meeting, but one that actually worked in their favor, as they built trust around several fundamental things. From discussing religion and politics to talking about what they imagined their lives would look like, the two seemed to have hit the ground running once they began opening up to each other. Their conversations gave them a chance to understand where they stood on important issues before taking their relationship further. Their chemistry during the vacation in Mexico was also intense, suggesting that their connection went beyond the emotional bond they had formed in the pods. With no disclosure about where they stand currently, it seems that the two could have what it takes to last in the long run and make it through till the end.

Sarah is a Dedicated Healthcare Professional and John Has Made a Career in Finance

Sarah Williams works as a healthcare program manager, a role that typically involves coordinating healthcare initiatives, overseeing projects, and ensuring that programs meet their objectives. Although she has not shared many details about her professional life, her career places her in a field that requires organization and strong communication skills. Away from work, Sarah is a doting aunt who clearly cherishes her nieces and nephews. She also shares a particularly close bond with her sister. Her love for exploring the world has taken her to Costa Rica, London, France, and other destinations, giving her opportunities to experience different places and cultures.

John Shannon works as an account manager, a position that generally involves maintaining client relationships, coordinating accounts, and ensuring that business needs are met. Outside work, one of his most important companions is his Doberman Pinscher, Judo, who gives him plenty of reasons to embrace his role as a dog parent. John also appears to value the friendships he has built over the years, making time for the people who matter to him. His willingness to open himself up to new perspectives, as seen during his journey on ‘Love is Blind’, offers another glimpse into his personality beyond his professional responsibilities.

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