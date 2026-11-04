Satish and Deepak Kalpoe: What Happened to the Brothers?

As the investigation into Natalee Holloway’s disappearance unfolded in Aruba, police arrested three people within a few days: Joran van der Sloot and brothers Deepak and Satish Kalpoe. The car Natalee was last seen driving away belonged to one of the brothers, while some witness accounts, as mentioned in the episode, claimed that all three men were in the vehicle when she was last seen alive. Netflix’s ‘Taken: Natalee Holloway’ explores how their names became linked to the infamous case, the investigation that followed, and how it eventually concluded.

Satish and Deepak Kalpoe Were Arrested Many Times in Connection to Natalee Holloway’s Case

Deepak and Satish Kalpoe were living in Aruba in 2005 with their mother, Nadira Ramirez. The Surinamese family had built a small and peaceful life for themselves on the island. At the time, 21-year-old Deepak was working at an Internet cafe and helping support his family. A little after midnight on May 30, 2005, witnesses claimed that Natalee Holloway was last seen driving away from the Carlos’ n Charlie’s area in a car with three people. It was a silver Honda, and when police investigated the vehicle following her disappearance, they discovered that it belonged to Deepak. The detectives in the episode explained that, based on their initial investigation, they believed Natalee had left in the car with the two brothers and Joran van der Sloot.

When Deepak and Satish were first interviewed, they claimed that they had driven around with Natalee for a while before dropping her off outside the Holiday Inn. Both brothers were arrested on June 9, 2005, after police pointed to alleged inconsistencies in their timelines. As Joran and the two brothers were questioned, detectives explained in the episode that their version of events suggested that Deepak and Satish had dropped Joran off on the beach with Natalee before driving away. On July 4, 2005, both brothers were released on bail, while Joran remained behind bars. In one of his statements, Joran even accused Deepak of assaulting and killing Natalee.

On August 26, 2005, Deepak and Satish were arrested for a second time. However, they were never formally charged. On September 3, 2005, both were released due to a lack of evidence. Owing to their visa status, the brothers were asked not to leave Aruba. In October 2005, a news report based on a secret recording alluded that Deepak had allegedly made crude remarks about the victim. However, he and Satish subsequently sued the ‘Dr. Phil’ show, claiming that the recording had allegedly been edited to create false statements. The brothers were also sued by Beth Holloway, who alleged that they had intentionally, negligently, and wantonly caused Natalee’s fatal injuries. Details of how either legal case was resolved have not been made public.

Satish and Deepak Kalpoe Do Not Lead a Public Life

Deepak and Satish Kalpoe were arrested again in November 2007 after detectives claimed to have uncovered new evidence. According to a news report, this included an Internet chat between the three men in which one of them allegedly stated that Natalee had died on the night she disappeared. Both brothers continued to maintain their innocence and were later released that month for lack of evidence. In October 2023, when Joran van der Sloot submitted his proffer letter, he stated that the brothers had simply dropped him and Natalee off at the beach. He claimed that he had asked them to leave the two farther from her hotel so he could walk along the beach with her. His plea agreement also stated that Deepak and Satish were not with him when he committed the crime. Since then, the brothers have largely stayed out of the limelight and have rarely been seen in public.

Read More: Where is Natalee Holloway’s Family Now?