Are Satish and Tabinda Sanpal From Desi Bling Still Married?

Netflix’s ‘Desi Bling,’ which follows the lives of wealthy Indian expats living in Dubai. The first season began with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash moving there. The first people to warmly host them and introduce them to the larger social circle were Satish and Tabinda Sanpal. The business owners, who made their home in the famous Burj Khalifa, were shown throwing lavish parties and celebrating both big and small moments with their friends. The series also gave a glimpse into the more private side of their lives, including their home life with their daughter.

Satish and Tabinda Sanpal Decided to Expand Their Family

When Satish Sanpal married Tabinda in 2017, the two started their life together in Dubai, UAE. Satish had been married before and already had two children, but he was ready to begin a new chapter with Tabinda. Together, they built their business empire, and by 2018, Satish had launched ANAX Holding before expanding into several subsidiary businesses. The couple had always wanted a child, but the journey was not easy for them. They underwent IVF treatments in different parts of the world and felt truly blessed when, in February 2024, their daughter Isabella Sanpal AKA Bella was born. In the season, Satish and Tabinda are shown at a stage in their marriage where they are trying to work through long-standing issues.

Satish had developed a reputation for partying and going out without his wife, though Tabinda candidly admitted to her friends that she did not mind it as long as he was not repeatedly spending time with the same women. While the couple hosted lavish gatherings and welcomed guests into their luxurious home, tensions surfaced when Pamala Serena told Tabinda that she had seen Satish with another woman. Tabinda felt betrayed and confronted her husband, though he denied doing anything that would damage their relationship. The doubts lingered until Pamala later changed parts of her story in front of Satish, leaving Tabinda feeling misled. Eventually, she told Satish that she was ready to have another baby. Since the couple reportedly had 17 embryos and were considering surrogacy, they became excited about entering a new chapter together.

Satish and Tabinda Sanpal Are Building a Happy and Successful Life For Their Family

Satish and Tabinda Sanpal have been married for many years and are incredibly proud of the life they have built together. They celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in April 2026 and continue to express their intention to stand by each other for the rest of their lives. While many questions were raised about the kind of understanding that existed between the couple, it appears that they do not pay much attention to outside opinions or rumors. They have frequently been seen together in public and attending official events hand in hand.

In 2026, the couple was spotted at Dubai Fashion Week as well as the Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion. When Tabinda celebrated her birthday in January 2026, Satish gifted her a Richard Mille watch and organized a lavish birthday celebration with her friends and family. Their daughter, Isabella, remains at the center of their world, and they celebrated her second birthday by partnering with The Giving Family to distribute free meals during Ramadan. The couple hopes to expand their family further and continues working toward taking their business empire to even greater heights. Together, they present themselves as a true power couple who constantly support and encourage one another to grow.

Satish and Tabinda Sanpal Are Committed to Taking ANAX to a Bigger Level

Satish Sanpal is a self-made Indian entrepreneur originally from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. He is best known as the founder and chairman of ANAX Holding, through which he oversees a business empire reportedly valued at billions and spread across industries such as real estate, finance, hospitality, and media. In 2015, he launched SSB Bazaar General Trading LLC in Dubai. In 2018, he founded the nightlife venture VII Club and later established ANAX Holding along with subsidiaries like ANAX Hospitality and ANAX Media. Over the years, Satish has become known for his luxury lifestyle, large-scale business ventures, and growing influence in Dubai’s business and social circles.

Tabinda Sanpal grew up in a British Pakistani family and pursued studies in business and finance in London. She also earned a CISI certification focused on FCA Rules and Regulations, which laid down her foundation in the financial sector. Tabinda is the founder and director of ANAX Capital and ANAX Capital Asset Management, where she has played a major role in expanding the company’s financial portfolio and business presence in the UAE. Beyond her corporate work, she has become a prominent public figure through philanthropy and appearances in elite business circles. In May 2026, she was featured among the 50 Most Influential Business Women of the UAE 2026 by Finance World as well.

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