Are Julita and Jacek From Love is Blind Poland Still Together?

Although Julita admittedly has a lot of trauma from getting married, having a son, and losing her husband to suicide within a period of 6 months at the age of 19, she never gave up on love. Instead, she transformed her pain into passion so as to ensure she could give her baby boy the best possible life imaginable – her devotion to her son was her motivation every step of the way. Therefore, it was only when he was close to turning 18 that she decided to find her forever partner, leading her to Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Poland’ and Jacek (aka Barber Good Gypsy).

Julita and Jacek Came Together From a Complex Love Rectangle

While many singles hesitate to dive deep into their past early on in the pods, 37-year-old single mother Julita was the complete opposite since she did not want to waste anyone’s time. She initially did not go into details, but she did let almost every one of her dates know that she has a nearly adult son who has been her priority for as long as she can remember and will remain so. It was only after she built a basic foundation with a select few that she opened up about her husband’s death as well as her one other relationship, which was allegedly extremely toxic.

Among these select few were Damian, Filip, and Jacek, but the former’s response to her trauma and her way of dealing with it left a bitter taste in her mouth. She thus grew her connection with the latter two, unaware that her closest friend on the women’s side, Daria Rybak, had formed a bond with the same two men. What’s more is that Filip and Jacek were also great friends, so a complex love rectangle emerged wherein all individuals tried their best to navigate their emotions. In the end, surprisingly, two relationships materialized without a single compromise or heartbreak – while Daria and Filip coupled up, Jacek got down on one knee for Julita, and she happily said yes!

Julita and Jacek Likely Parted Ways Not Long After Returning to the Real World

Julita and Jacek’s reveal was arguably the most romantic this season, with both of them being over the moon about starting a new chapter while being on the same page. They took their time to know each other’s hearts, he understood she has her son to keep in mind, and she learned he is so much more than his past, as well as his ADHD. The fact that they shared an affinity for dark, dry humor was only a plus for them, that is, until the latter took it a little too far towards the end of their Greece getaway. She knew he didn’t mean anything by it, and it wasn’t deliberately malicious, especially with how sincerely he kept apologizing, but it did disrupt the flow of their connection a little. Unfortunately, this crack continued to widen upon their return to the real world, owing to outside noise as well as former pod bonds, seemingly leading them to part ways for good. From what we can tell, they are no longer in touch either, as they don’t even follow one another on their respective social media platforms.

Julita is Thriving in the World of STEM, Whereas Jacek is a Passionate Professional Barber

While not many details regarding Julita’s background or qualifications are publicly available as of writing, we do know she is a proud educator, a neurologist, and a philanthropist. The 37-year-old is primarily a High School Teacher, but whenever she is not at school or spending quality time with her son, she can be found embracing her passion for helping others. After all, as a trained neurologist, she likes dedicating a large portion of her free time to helping young kids with speech difficulties overcome their barriers. In other words, she is the personification of both beauty and brains as well as a strong, independent woman.

Coming to Jacek, aka Good Gypsy, he is a proud barber currently associated with Na Poziomie, a shop serving both men and women in Powiśle. He specializes in everything hair for men, all the while also being a hobbyist athlete with an interest in sports such as soccer and volleyball. However, despite being a non-traditional artistic soul with a “bad boy” image, his primary dream remains one day having a marriage, a family, and a home with a garden, a porch, and unconditional love.

Read More: Are Malika and Krzysztof From Love is Blind Poland Still Together?

